Valieva wins European figure skating title ahead of Olympics

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO TUESDAY. The high-profile women’s match on Day 2 features current and former U.S. Open champions Emma Raducanu and Sloane Stephens in the first round. Stephens has six WTA tournament titles, including the 2018 U.S. Open title. The 19-year-old Raducanu has just the one title, but it's a major. “I watched Sloane win the U.S. Open . . . I hit with her last year actually,” Raducanu said in a pre-tournament news conference. “Obviously you don’t win a Grand Slam without being very capable.” Second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka opens against Australia wild-card entry Storm Sanders, and No. 3 Garbine Muguruza opens play on Rod Laver against Clara Burel. In men's play, second-seeded Daniil Medvedev — now effectively the top seed after Novak Djokovic had his visa canceled and was deported for not being vaccinated against COVID-19 — plays Henri Laaksonen. No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas takes on Mikael Ymer in a night match. Andy Murray, a three-time Grand Slam singles winner but a five-time runner-up at Melbourne Park, plays Nikoloz Basilashvili. Murray is coming off his run to the final at last week’s Sydney tournament where he beat two top 25 players — Reilly Opelka and Basilashvili — before losing in the final to top-seeded Aslan Karatsev.

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO