Video Games

PS5 Version of Apex Legends Seemingly Leaks

By Logan Moore
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA native version of Apex Legends for PlayStation 5 seems like it should be arriving soon. Since the launch of the PS5 at the end of 2020, Apex Legends has been playable on the platform, but only through its PlayStation 4 iteration via backward compatibility. Now, a new leak has suggested...

comicbook.com

Distractify

Sony Announces New PSVR 2 for PlayStation 5 Owners

Virtual reality gaming has become more accessible than ever, but for many players the experience is still a clunky one. Most of the more popular consoles on the market have a way to create a VR experience — and Sony has just unveiled its new plans for its PSVR 2 headset and controllers.
VIDEO GAMES
T3.com

GTA 6 trailer, screenshots, unveiling and release dates called

A gamer on the GTA 6 Reddit community thread has created a chart full of their predictions as to when we can expect the GTA 6 trailer, unveiling and release dates, as well as when we will see official screenshots. And, as can be seen in the chart, which can...
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

We Finally Know Why Rockstar Cancelled This Game

Fans really, really wanted "Bully 2" to happen. Even though the rumored game was once in development at Rockstar, it has since fallen by the wayside in favor of the ever-popular "Grand Theft Auto" series. In late 2021, fans got excited again when rumors pointed to the "Bully" sequel fans had been waiting for, but so far nothing has materialized from the hearsay. However, a few former Rockstar devs have stepped out to discuss the original attempt to create a follow-up to "Bully" — and to explain why it never quite got off the ground.
VIDEO GAMES
T3.com

PS5 consoles available in-store at GameStop today

With just two days of 2021 left, GameStop is today (Dec 30) releasing stock of Sony PS5 consoles in-store across the US. The list of participating stores stretches six pages and covers locations from Washington to Florida. For your chance to buy you must turn up to the store in...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Surprise Adds 3 Games

In case you missed it, Xbox today announced the new Xbox Game Pass games coming to the service in early January, and while the bigger titles like Mass Effect Legendary Edition and Spelunky 2 are still to come, the announcement included three surprise releases that were added to the service today. The three titles that are available right this moment are Gorogoa, Olija, and The Pedestrian.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Target is selling PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles right now (update: sold out)

Update 8:46AM ET, January 6th: Target has sold out of consoles for now. We hope you had some luck on your side today. For those who have yet to nab a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X, today Target is giving you another shot. The retailer listings are live for the $499.99 PS5 with a disc drive, the $399.99 PS5 Digital Edition, and the $499.99 Xbox Series X. Target does their restocks early in the morning, where listings come online and read as “Sold out” before they go live and the Add to Cart button appears — which is any moment now.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Surprises PS4 and PS5 Players With Free Extension

Sony is surprising PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 with a free extension. Christmas is in the rearview mirror and the holiday season is coming to a close. This week, Sony revealed the free PS Plus games subscribers are getting for January, and it's a great lineup of PS4 and PS5 games. That said, in addition to more free games, some subscribers are getting free extensions in their email. Unfortunately, it seems this giveaway is not only limited, but completely random.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
Twitter
ComicBook

January's PlayStation Plus Free Games Have a Bad Surprise For Some Subscribers

January's free PlayStation Plus games come with a rather unpleasant surprise for some PS Plus subscribers. Yesterday, Sony released January 2022's free PS Plus games. And it's a pretty strong lineup of games. Persona 5 Strikers may be niche, but it's quite beloved. Meanwhile, Deep Rock Galactic is not only a popular game, but it's brand new to PlayStation consoles after being console exclusive to Xbox. Lastly, there's Dirt 5, which may not be for everyone being a racing game, but it is one of the better games in the genre since its release alongside the PS5 back in 2020. Again, it's a pretty strong lineup of games, but it's not the lineup some subscribers in the Middle East have been getting.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Xbox Game Pass January 2022 Games: All Console and PC Additions

Microsoft has been gradually evening the playing field against Sony thanks to their ongoing Game Pass subscription service. Being such a highly consumer-friendly service, players who own an Xbox or a PC are given access to a Netflix-like selection of games to play with reasonable monthly or yearly prices. Quite often, there are new releases that come with the service. Now that the new year has just kicked off, let’s see what games we can expect on Xbox Game Pass in January 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Users Can Finally Play Classic Xbox 360 Game Again

Xbox users can finally buy a classic Xbox 360 game again. One of the big selling points of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and the Xbox One before them, is backward compatibility. All three Xbox consoles can play a wide range of Xbox 360 and even original Xbox games. One of these games mysteriously became unpurchasable last month, and nobody knew why. It's still unclear why the game -- which retained its digital listing -- couldn't be purchased, but it's back for sale.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

FOLLOW LIVE: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched in 2020, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Is Getting One of Gaming's Most Acclaimed Trilogies

Xbox Game Pass is going to add one of gaming's most acclaimed trilogies to the subscription platform later this month. Specifically, that trilogy in question happens to be associated with IO Interactive's Hitman series. Releasing in a new bundle known as Hitman Trilogy, this collection will include Hitman, Hitman 2, and last year's release of Hitman 3. Not only is this collection fantastic for those who haven't played the Hitman series before, but it also now stands as one of the most critically-acclaimed franchises on Game Pass.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Red Dead Redemption 2 Discovery Blows the Minds of Players

Red Dead Redemption 2 from Rockstar Games is over three years old. Released on PS4 and Xbox One in 2018, it's been praised for its incredible open-world to brought to life with incredible attention to detail. It's been three years and it's still the standard for open-world games and the best example of attention to detail. Thus, it should come as no surprise that despite being play by millions and millions and millions, players are still discovering new details about the game, and in some cases, some details that are blowing their minds in the process.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Why you should play GTA Online in 2022

GTA Online still blows my mind. And, given the fact the GTA 5 multiplayer offshoot celebrates its ninth anniversary later this year, that alone, I think, is reason enough to recommend that you should play GTA Online in 2022. I'll dig into the specifics of that claim below, of course,...
VIDEO GAMES
thegamerhq.com

Capcom Teases 2022 DLC For Monster Hunter Rise And Resident Evil Village

Capcom Teases 2022 DLC For Monster Hunter Rise And Resident Evil Village. Capcom’s 2021 was a solid year. Monster Hunter Rise, Resident Evil Village and Resident Evil Village made significant profits while enjoying a high level of popularity with critics and fans. So it’s not surprising that Capcom is making DLC for both of their games. Capcom is reassuring fans that they will be releasing news soon, even though it’s already 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Is Shutting Down Popular Forza Game Soon

Xbox has revealed that it will soon be shutting down a popular entry in the Forza racing franchise. Specifically, that game in question happens to be Forza Street, which is the mobile take on the series that first launched back in 2020. While developer Turn 10 Studios has continued to support Forza Street with routine updates since arriving, the developers announced this week that the game would now be closing down at an undetermined date later this spring.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Dr Disrespect Calls Out Call of Duty Developers Over the 'State of Warzone'

Dr Disrespect is definitely not satisfied with the state of Call of Duty: Warzone if his recent stream is anything to go on. In a recent stream with Zlaner, Dr Disrespect (Doc) attempted to undertake an "Extreme Warzone Challenge" only to suffer a handful of developer errors—including two crashes. Toward the end of the stream, thoroughly fed up with the number of bugs, unsightly features, and difficulties even starting the game up, he decided to address the developers directly.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Fortnite players to get double XP and free pickaxe as compensation for server issues

Epic Games has kept its word regarding compensation for the eight hours of unplanned server outage that struck Fortnite last week on December 29, 2021. In order to fix widespread login issues, Epic had to take all the game’s servers down completely for an extended period. This was frustrating for players who wanted to make the most of some holiday gaming time, especially those in Europe, who were affected by the issues for the whole of their prime evening gaming time.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Microsoft to buy Activision Blizzard in biggest takeover ever and major shakeup for gaming

Microsoft is buying Activision Blizzard in the biggest ever takeover and a major shakeup for the gaming industry.The Xbox maker will pay $68.7bn in cash for the game designer, in a move partly aimed at the future of gaming and the metaverse.The purchase is just the latest – and by far the biggest – game designer to be purchased by Microsoft as it looks to expand its control of games and consoles. It will turn Microsoft into the third-largest gaming company by revenue, it said, behind Tencent and Sony, and it now has 30 internal game development studios.For gamers, it will...
BUSINESS

