S.C.O.P.E. volunteers work to keep Spokane communities safe

SPOKANE, Wash. — When police are preoccupied, some local communities call on Spokane volunteers to patrol the streets.

The Sheriff Community Oriented Policing Effort, or S.C.O.P.E, is Spokane and Spokane County’s go-to neighborhood watch program. Volunteers from across the Inland Northwest participate in various S.C.O.P.E. services to help keep local communities safe.

S.C.O.P.E. actively works with Spokane law enforcement to limit crime and make sure all local criminal concerns are addressed. Apart from the city-wide neighborhood watch, S.C.O.P.E. has an incident response team, graffiti task force, school patrol, and many more programs.

S.C.O.P.E. offers to help anyone that reaches out to their stations. They have stations all over the Inland Northwest, from Liberty to Medical Lake.

S.C.O.P.E. is constantly searching for volunteers, so check out their website to see if any of their programs interest you.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.