Casting Call: Stylish Aliens & Older Vehicles Needed This Week

PLEASE…Carefully Read All The Info Below Before Submitting For These Projects.

* NOTE from EXTRAS CASTING ATLANTA

There will be strict COVID-19 set procedures that ALL background talent must follow accordingly. There’s also Multiple Covid-19 Testing which are paid for by production.

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Major TV Project”

(OLDER VEHICLES - MULTIPLE DAYS)

* Seeking: Men & Women w/Vehicles from 2010 or Older near Buford, Ga. 18yrs & Older

* Would Be Needed For A Few Days Of Work.

* Submit: A recent photo of yourself, along w/a photo and description of your car/vehicle.

* Also Include: Names / Age / Contact Info

* Finally: Your Vaccination Status --- Please answer: Yes Vaccinated or

Not Vaccinated

* Shoots: Week of January 24th

* Put “PATRONS W/CARS” in the subject line

* Submit All Your Info To: ExtrasCastingTV2022@gmail.com

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Major TV Project”

(Cool Mother & Daughter Scene)

* A Real "Mother & Daughter" team of Any Ethnicity (daughter 6-12yrs)

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” (See Link Below)

* BOTH Mom & Daughter should be Fully Vaccinated for a specific role

* Submit: A couple recent pictures of BOTH of you (Waist Up & Full Body)

* Also Include: Names / Daughter's Age / ALL Clothing Sizes / Contact Info

* Finally: Your Vaccination Status --- Please answer: Yes Vaccinated or

Not Vaccinated

* Shoots: January 27th & 28th

* Put “MOM & DAUGHTER” in the subject line

* Submit All Your Info To: ExtrasCastingTV2022@gmail.com

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Upcoming Projects”

(VACCINATED PEOPLE - ONGOING NEED)

* VACCINATED Men & Women of All Ethnicities for Multiple Roles.

18yrs & Older

* Submit: A couple recent pictures (Waist Up & Full Body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info

* Finally: Proof of Vaccination - Please include your vaccination card when you submit.

* Shoot Date: TBA

* Put “VACCINATED” in the subject line

* Submit All Your Info To: ExtrasCastingATL@gmail.com

* NOTE From CATRETT CASTING

There will be strict COVID-19 set procedures that ALL background talent must follow accordingly. There’s also Multiple Covid-19 Testing which are paid for by production.

Catrett Casting

“Landscape With Invisible Hand” (Film)

(PROM NIGHT)

* Seeking: Males & Females of All Ethnicities 18 to 23yr to portray students at "HS Dance"

* MUST have Prom/Homecoming formal attire

* All talent will have a Mandatory Rapid Test

* Testing Pay = $50 for all Pre-Work date tests

* Shoots: Early to Mid February (TBD between 2/7 and 2/18)

* To Submit: Please email us this information: Name, Age, Exact Ht, &

Exact Wt, Contact info, Confirm willingness to shave & a minimum of 3 Photos

(Headshot & at least 1 pic in Prom/Homecoming formal attire)

* Put “LWIH - HOCO SCHOOL DANCE” in the subject line

* Submit Email To: Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

Catrett Casting

“Landscape With Invisible Hand” (Film)

(UNIQUE UPPER CLASS)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities able to pull off a "Futuristic Society Look" 24yr to 70’s

* All talent will have a Mandatory Rapid Test

* Testing Pay = $50 for all Pre-Work date tests

* Shoots: Various Dates between Feb. 1st & Mar. 27th

* To Submit: Please email us this information: Name, Age, Exact Ht, & Exact Wt, Contact info & a minimum of 3 Photos (Headshot, Waist Up, Full Body)

* Important Notes: HIGH CLASS / ELITE / FUTURISTIC STYLE Pictures needed - Please submit Suave-Style Photos.

* Put “LWIH - ALIEN LIFE” in the subject line

* Submit Email To: Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

* NOTE from CASTING ALL TALENT

There will be strict Covid-19 set procedures that ALL background talent must follow accordingly. There’s also Multiple Covid-19 Testing which are paid for by production.

Casting All Talent

“LEGACIES” (S4)

(STUDENTS - Ongoing Need)

* Seeking: Males & Females 18yrs & Older who still look like HS students.

* Mandatory Covid Test Date: TBA

* Submit: 3 pics (headshot, full body, recent dated selfie) Age, Ht, Wt, & Contact Info

* Shoot Date: TBA

* Put “HS STUDENT” in the subject line

* Apply for roles & submit availability at: Apply.CastingAllTalent.com

* New to C.A.T.?? Join our database at: SignUp.CastingAllTalent.com

* NOTE from HYLTON CASTING

There will be strict COVID-19 set procedures that ALL background talent must follow accordingly. There’s also Covid-19 Testing which is paid for by production.

Hylton Casting

“P-VALLEY” (TV-S2)

(ASIANS - FEATURED ROLE!!!)

* Seeking: 20 Asian Men & Women for "Featured Role" 18yrs & Older

* Mandatory Covid-19 Test: TBA (Testing Bump:$30.00)

* Shoots: 1 Specific Date (TBA) in January

* Please visit the following link for more information and to submit:

https://hyltoncasting.com/pvs2specialty12022/

* NOTE from DESTINATION CASTING

There will be strict Covid-19 set procedures that Background talent must follow. All talent must have a Covid-19 test administered on set within 48 hours of work date! Covid-19 Testing Bump: ($$ paid on work date)

Destination Casting

“SAINTS & SINNERS” (TV)

(AWARDS SEASON - 3 DAY BOOKING)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray guests at an "Award Show"

18 - 50yrs

* Must have Upscale Attire!!

* Email The Following: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info / D.O.B (for Covid-19 Testing Registration) / ALL Sizes (top/waist/chest or bust/inseam or pants/shoe)

* Also Include: 3 Clear Current Photos

- NO filters/hats/sunglasses/other people

- 1 full body facing forward & 1 at least chest up

- No professional photos

- Must be current hair & facial hair

- MUST be a jpeg no pdf or word document

* Finally: Your Vaccination Status --- Please answer: Yes Vaccinated or

Not Vaccinated

* Mandatory Covid-19 Tests date: Saturday Jan. 22nd ($20 bump - paid on work day)

- NO Outside Tests Will Be Accepted At This Time.

* Shoots: Jan. 24th, Jan. 25th, Jan. 26th (Can be booked All 3 Days)

* Put “AWARDS” in subject line

* Email All Above Info to: SSMExtrasCasting@gmail.com

Destination Casting

“SAINTS & SINNERS” (TV)

(OFFICIALS)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray "Officers & Security" 18 - 50yrs

* Email The Following: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info / D.O.B (for Covid-19 Testing Registration) / ALL Sizes (top/waist/chest or bust/inseam or pants/shoe)

* Also Include: 3 Clear Current Photos

- NO filters/hats/sunglasses/other people

- 1 full body facing forward & 1 at least chest up

- No professional photos

- Must be current hair & facial hair

- MUST be a jpeg no pdf or word document

* Finally: Your Vaccination Status --- Please answer: Yes Vaccinated or

Not Vaccinated

* Mandatory Covid-19 Tests date: Saturday Jan. 22nd ($20 bump - paid on work day)

- NO Outside Tests Will Be Accepted At This Time.

* Shoots: Jan. 24th, Jan. 25th, Jan. 26th

* Put “OFFICERS & SECURITY” in subject line

* Email All Above Info to: SSMExtrasCasting@gmail.com

Destination Casting

“SAINTS & SINNERS” (TV)

(BEAUTIFUL WOMEN)

* Fit Body// Model Type Females of Any Ethnicity 18 - 30yrs

* Email The Following: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info / D.O.B (for Covid-19 Testing Registration) / ALL Sizes (top/waist/chest or bust/inseam or pants/shoe)

* Also Include: 3 Clear Current Photos

- NO filters/hats/sunglasses/other people

- 1 full body facing forward & 1 at least chest up

- No professional photos

- Must be current hair & facial hair

- MUST be a jpeg no pdf or word document

* Finally: Your Vaccination Status --- Please answer: Yes Vaccinated or

Not Vaccinated

* Mandatory Covid-19 Tests date: Saturday Jan. 19th ($20 bump - paid on work day)

- NO Outside Tests Will Be Accepted At This Time.

* Shoots: Jan. 21st

* Put “WOMEN” in subject line

* Email All Above Info to: SSMExtrasCasting@gmail.com

Destination Casting

“FIRST WIVES CLUB” (TV)

(MOURNERS)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray "Funeral Mourners" 18yrs - Older

- MUST have funeral attire

* Email The Following: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info / D.O.B (for Covid-19 Testing Registration) / ALL Sizes (top/waist/chest or bust/inseam or pants/shoe)

* Also Include: 3 Clear Current Photos

- NO filters/hats/sunglasses/other people

- 1 full body facing forward & 1 at least chest up

- No professional photos

- Must be current hair & facial hair

- MUST be a jpeg no pdf or word document

* Finally: Your Vaccination Status --- Please answer: Yes Vaccinated or

Not Vaccinated

* TWO Mandatory Covid-19 Tests: Jan. 27th & 28th ($30 bump - paid on work day)

- NO Outside Tests Will Be Accepted At This Time.

* Shoots: Thursday Jan. 29th

* Put “MOURNERS” in subject line

* Email All Above Info to: FWCS3Extras@gmail.com

Destination Casting

“FIRST WIVES CLUB” (TV)

(TAILOR - FEATURED ROLE)

* Male of Any Ethnicity to portray a "Tailor"

- Clean Cut & Polished Looks! Appears 35 - 60yrs

* Email The Following: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info / D.O.B (for Covid-19 Testing Registration) / ALL Sizes (top/waist/chest or bust/inseam or pants/shoe)

* Also Include: 3 Clear Current Photos

- NO filters/hats/sunglasses/other people

- 1 full body facing forward & 1 at least chest up

- No professional photos

- Must be current hair & facial hair

- MUST be a jpeg no pdf or word document

* Finally: Your Vaccination Status --- Please answer: Yes Vaccinated or

Not Vaccinated

* TWO Mandatory Covid-19 Tests: Jan. 28th & 31st ($30 bump - paid on work day)

- NO Outside Tests Will Be Accepted At This Time.

* Shoots: Tuesday Feb. 1st

* Put “TAILOR” in subject line

* Email All Above Info to: FWCS3Extras@gmail.com

Destination Casting

“FIRST WIVES CLUB” (TV)

(UPSCALE CLINIC)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray "Upscale Clinic Patients & Nurses"

- Clean Cut & Polished Looks! Appears 25 - 45yrs

* Email The Following: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info / D.O.B (for Covid-19 Testing Registration) / ALL Sizes (top/waist/chest or bust/inseam or pants/shoe)

* Also Include: 3 Clear Current Photos

- NO filters/hats/sunglasses/other people

- 1 full body facing forward & 1 at least chest up

- No professional photos

- Must be current hair & facial hair

- MUST be a jpeg no pdf or word document

* Finally: Your Vaccination Status --- Please answer: Yes Vaccinated or

Not Vaccinated

* TWO Mandatory Covid-19 Tests: Jan. 28th & 31st ($30 bump - paid on work day)

- NO Outside Tests Will Be Accepted At This Time.

* Shoots: Tuesday Feb. 1st

* Put “UPSCALE CLINIC” in subject line

* Email All Above Info to: FWCS3Extras@gmail.com

Destination Casting

“FIRST WIVES CLUB” (TV)

(UPSCALE RESTAURANT)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray "Upscale Restaurant Patrons"

- Clean Cut & Polished Looks! 25yrs & Older

* Email The Following: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info / D.O.B (for Covid-19 Testing Registration) / ALL Sizes (top/waist/chest or bust/inseam or pants/shoe)

* Also Include: 3 Clear Current Photos

- NO filters/hats/sunglasses/other people

- 1 full body facing forward & 1 at least chest up

- No professional photos

- Must be current hair & facial hair

- MUST be a jpeg no pdf or word document

* Finally: Your Vaccination Status --- Please answer: Yes Vaccinated or

Not Vaccinated

* TWO Mandatory Covid-19 Tests: Feb. 1st & 2nd ($30 bump - paid on work day)

- NO Outside Tests Will Be Accepted At This Time.

* Shoots: Thursday Feb. 3rd

* Put “UPSCALE RESTAURANT” in subject line

* Email All Above Info to: FWCS3Extras@gmail.com

FILM INDUSTRY & VOICEOVER INFO

BEHIND THE CAMERA: “Film & TV Industry Jobs”

* Visit: www.georgia.org

* Go to Menu (top of page)

* Then hit Industries

* Scroll down to Film & Entertainment

* Click On: Georgia Film & TV Production

* Scroll Down & Click On: Industry Jobs & Classes

* Click On: Help Wanted Hotline (crew jobs)

“OFFICIAL INFO”

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number. To receive your number visit: www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login

“VOICEOVERS”

1. BILL CELLER

* Bill is your guy for everything voiceover related.

* For more information, please visit: billdoesvoices.com

* For any questions, please email: bill@billdoesvoices.com

2. ATLANTA VOICEOVER STUDIO

* Auditions / Demos / Recordings / Workshops / Classes / Resources

* For more information, please visit: AtlantaVoiceoverStudio.com

* Hunter Bradley / ADMIN@ATLANTAVOICEOVERSTUDIO.COM

How To Submit Yourself, or Your Vehicle As An “Extra”

Below is a List of Extras Casting Directors around Atlanta

* Extras Casting Atlanta

* Casting TaylorMade

* CL Casting

* Destination Casting

* Hylton Casting

* Catrett Casting

* Tammy Smith Casting

* Casting All Talent

* B.A.C.A. Casting

* Bill Marinella Casting

* Cab Casting

* Rose Locke Casting

* Game Changing Films (Athletes)

Go to their Website, FB or Twitter page daily and check out the projects they’re casting. Choose one (or more if you’re what there looking for).

GENERIC VERSION

Send the below information to the “Casting Directors” via Email or Link to their Website.

- Three Current Pictures (Head, Waist Up, Full Body) NO glamour shots, iPhone quality is fine.

- (IMPORTANT) Regarding your Pictures, dress as best as possible to the "Role" you're submitting for.

- Your Stats (Height, Weight, Sizes, etc.)

- Your Contact info

- (VERY IMPORTANT) Let the Casting Directors know the exact days you’re available to work.

- (VERY VERY IMPORTANT) Properly fill out The Subject Line of your email

* If you’re right for a role, someone will call you.

* ANYBODY can be an “Extra” – no matter your Age, Shape, Size, or Ethnicity.

* BE PATIENT! Productions have multiple moving parts which at times cause delays.

* DO NOT call the Casting Director after a few days asking about the role.

Again, if they want you, someone will call.

* Please email me w/any questions at: greg.clarkson@audacy.com

* Also see the list on twitter: @getcastwithgreg

Good luck,

Greg