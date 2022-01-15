ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

How Arkansas basketball took down No. 12 LSU on the road

By Christina Long, Fort Smith Times Record
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FlExk_0dmrBCrw00

Davonte Davis lost a tooth, but Arkansas won the game Saturday as the Razorbacks took down No. 12 LSU 65-58 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Even without coach Eric Musselman, who underwent shoulder surgery this week, Arkansas got its biggest win of the season. Keith Smart is serving as interim coach of the Razorbacks for at least two games.

Despite struggling to make 3-pointers all game, baskets by Davis and JD Notae with under five minutes to play helped give Arkansas (12-5, 2-3 SEC) a two-point lead late.

Arkansas had been down by as many as 8 midway through the second half. Notae was whistled for a blocking foul on the 3-point line, his fourth with 10 minutes left to play.

He was leading Arkansas with 14 points at the time, and as he sat out, Arkansas started on a four-minute scoring drought that allowed LSU (15-2, 3-2) to take an 8-point lead.

But a 10-0 run that included 3-pointers by Davis and Notae brought Arkansas back to life, and a strong series by Jaylin Williams helped stave off LSU's comeback. Williams forced a turnover, then made a 3-pointer to give Arkansas a three-point lead, then drew his fourth charge of the game.

TOOTHLESS:Arkansas Razorbacks' Davonte Davis loses tooth after getting fouled by LSU Tigers

KEITH SMART:Five things to know about Arkansas men's basketball interim coach Keith Smart

"Coming out of one of the timeouts, Coach Gus (Argenal) and Coach Smart told me, ‘You’re going to get open on the three-point line. Be confident, shoot the shot. You work on it. Be confident and take that three,’" Williams said. "I saw my opportunity, took the three, and it just felt good. My teammates believed in me to take the shot, so I just took it."

Williams had his third consecutive double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds and took more than three charges for the fourth time this season. The go-ahead 3 was his first make from beyond the arc since Dec. 11.

Players showered Smart in water and Gatorade in the locker room after the win, and Musselman joined the celebration via FaceTime.

"Every game you win is a big game, and they have to celebrate every game when they win one and learn from the ones they lose," Smart said. "When I walked in, I knew something was up, because everybody was quiet and it was real fishy."

Against an LSU defense that ranks sixth nationally in lowest 3-point percentage allowed (26.3%), Arkansas didn't make a 3-pointer in the first half despite eight attempts. Arkansas ended its drought at the start of the second half as Notae and Umude made their first two attempts. It kicked off a second half that saw Arkansas make 5-of-9 from 3-point range.

Arkansas entered the game with the second-worst 3-point defense in the SEC. It held LSU to 5-of-19.

Arkansas shot nearly 42% against LSU's defense, ranked No. 1 in the country in terms of opponent field goal percentage (35%).

Arkansas struggled with giveaways once again Saturday despite cleaning up its turnover problems in its last game against Missouri. The Razorbacks had 10 in the first half alone resulting in seven LSU points, and finished with 19. But LSU coughed up 16 for 20 Arkansas points.

"The team is really confident right now," Williams said. "I think that we’ve got to just look forward to the next game and play just as hard, and then we can get on a run."

Up next: Arkansas hosts South Carolina on Jan. 18 (6 p.m. CT, SECN).

Christina Long covers the Arkansas Razorbacks. You can email her at clong@swtimes.com or follow her on Twitter @christinalong00.

Comments / 1

Related
crescentcitysports.com

Arkansas takes over late to upset No. 12 LSU, 65-58

BATON ROUGE – Arkansas used a 17-2 run over the final 6:55 to upset No. 12 LSU, 65-58, Saturday afternoon at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. LSU had built a 56-48 lead with 9:01 on a Tari Eason dunk off an Alex Fudge steal, but Arkansas continued to fight back scoring the next 10 points to take the lead at 58-56 with 3:31 to play on a 3-point shot by JD Notae.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Arkansas takes no. 12 Tigers down

BATON ROUGE, La. – Jaylin Williams recorded his third straight double-double and made two key plays down the stretch to lead Arkansas to a 65-58 win over #12 LSU Saturday afternoon at the Maravich Assembly Center. Arkansas played without head coach Eric Musselman, who had shoulder surgery on Jan....
BATON ROUGE, LA
On3.com

Former Mizzou quarterback announces commitment to Big Ten team

The Big Ten is getting an influx of SEC talent, as Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak is coming to the conference. On Thursday, Bazelak announced he was committing to join the Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana had a hole at the quarterback position when former quarterback Michael Penix announced he was transferring to...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
State
Missouri State
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Local
Louisiana Basketball
State
Louisiana State
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
Basketball
State
Arkansas State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
State
South Carolina State
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumored To Be Focusing On 5 Schools

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the top college football recruit in the country. The five-star quarterback has scholarship offers from nearly every major program. The class of 2023 product has been taking his time with his recruitment, though he could be getting closer to a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Former Alabama QB Paul Tyson, great-grandson of Bear Bryant, transferring to Arizona State

For the last three seasons, the Alabama quarterback room has included kin to program royalty, with Bear Bryant's great-grandson, Paul Tyson, lined up alongside other Crimson Tide signal-callers. That connection came to an end recently when Tyson entered the transfer portal shortly after the national championship loss to Georgia. On Sunday, he named Arizona State as his intended destination.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Maravich
Person
Keith Smart
Person
Eric Musselman
SFGate

USC Coach Lincoln Riley's $2.1M Oklahoma Mansion Is Pending Sale

Now that he's firmly ensconced in Southern California, the former University of Oklahoma head football coach Lincoln Riley has left behind his Norman, OK, home. Listed in August 2021 for $2.1 million, the upscale abode is now in pending sale status. It's also the most expensive place on the market in the college town, where the current median list price sits at a modest $265,000.
NORMAN, OK
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia fan arrested during postgame celebration on the field

Georgia fans went wild following the team’s first national title win since 1980. The Bulldogs defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18 Monday night in the College Football Playoff national championship, and immediately following the game, some Georgia fans rushed the field to celebrate with the team. One fan was...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Rips College Football Star For ‘Stupid’ Comment

It’s safe to say that Kayvon Thibodeaux’s comment about the education at the University of Alabama didn’t sit well with Paul Finebaum. During an interview with FOX’s Joel Klatt, the Oregon Ducks star put the University of Alabama’s education on blast, revealing why he chose to attend the Pac-12 school instead.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#Sec
AL.com

Paul Finebaum calls Kayvon Thibodeaux ‘stigmatism of Alabama education’ argument ‘lame and stupid’

Paul Finebaum called Kayvon Thibodeaux’s “stigmatism of Alabama education” argument “really lame and stupid” during an appearance on an Alabama radio show. On Thursday, during his weekly appearance on “The Opening Kickoff” on WNSP-FM 105.5 in Mobile, the SEC Network analyst made a case for higher learning for Alabama’s flagship institution.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Photos: What We Know About The Wife Of Nick Saban

Yet another college football season is coming to a close and that means one thing: Nick Saban is gearing up for another national title run. Following yet another incredible season, the Alabama Crimson Tide sit just two wins away from Saban’s eighth national title. Despite an upset by unranked Texas A&M earlier this season, Saban and company rebounded to win the SEC title.
ENTERTAINMENT
FOX4 News Kansas City

People moving from Missouri are headed to these states

STACKER – The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% […]
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
saturdaydownsouth.com

Brian Kelly is wasting no time rebuilding LSU's offense

The rebuilding of the LSU offense has begun. The Tigers’ offense starting disappearing when Myles Brennan suffered a broken bone in his non-throwing arm at the end of preseason camp last summer. John Emery II was declared ineligible and missed the entire season. Kayshon Boutte was injured and missed...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Cops called after Georgia fans bark at Indianapolis restaurant

Georgia fans are known for making themselves heard ahead of football games. In this case, they started their familiar sing-along tune at Indianapolis’ famous St. Elmo Steak House. One fan began by shouting, “Ain’t nothing finer in the land, than a drunk, obnoxious Georgia fan,” as several Bulldog fans...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

590
Followers
328
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fort Smith, AR from Southwest Times Record.

 http://swtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy