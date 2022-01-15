ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

What happened to Wavy Navy Pooh?

By Jude Ephson
 3 days ago

STAR KILLED Wavy Navy Pooh killed at 28: Quality Control rapper Shandler Beaubien is shot dead in front of two children while driving in Miami.

Quality Control star, Shandler Beaubien, was shot and killed on Friday night while driving with two children in the car.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14ekTN_0dmrBA6U00
Wavy Navy Pooh was shot on January 14, 2012

What happened to Wavy Navy Pooh?

Wavy Navy Pooh was shot on January 14, 2012, with a one-year-old and a five-year-old in the car while he was driving, according to Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, a spokesman with the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Police said the shooter was in a four-door gray Lexus that sped away westbound, on Southwest 152nd Street, according to Zabaleta.

