Man on life support in North Las Vegas crash; impairment, speed, factors
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Police are investigating a serious crash that left one driver on life support Friday night in North Las Vegas.
Police responded to a car crash near East Cheyenne and Civic Center shortly after 11:30 p.m.
Preliminary investigation revealed that a red Ford Mustang convertible was traveling westbound on Cheyenne when they attempted to make a left turn into a shopping plaza, police said.
As the Mustang turned left, it failed to yield to a silver Ford Fusion traveling eastbound on Cheyenne.
The Fusion was traveling at a high rate of speed. When both vehicles crashed, the driver and passenger of the Mustang were ejected, police said.
The injured involved in the crash were taken to UMC. The driver, believed to be a male in his 50’s, of the Mustang was placed on life support.
The passenger, believed to be a male in his 30’s, of the Mustang and the driver, believed to be a female in her 30’s, of the Fusion suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Speed, impairment, and not wearing a seatbelt are believed to be factors in this crash.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at (702) 633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 to submit an anonymous tip.
