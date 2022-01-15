Man on life support in North Las Vegas crash; impairment, speed, factors

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Police are investigating a serious crash that left one driver on life support Friday night in North Las Vegas.

Police responded to a car crash near East Cheyenne and Civic Center shortly after 11:30 p.m.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a red Ford Mustang convertible was traveling westbound on Cheyenne when they attempted to make a left turn into a shopping plaza, police said.

As the Mustang turned left, it failed to yield to a silver Ford Fusion traveling eastbound on Cheyenne.

The Fusion was traveling at a high rate of speed. When both vehicles crashed, the driver and passenger of the Mustang were ejected, police said.

Credit: North Las Vegas Police

The injured involved in the crash were taken to UMC. The driver, believed to be a male in his 50’s, of the Mustang was placed on life support.

The passenger, believed to be a male in his 30’s, of the Mustang and the driver, believed to be a female in her 30’s, of the Fusion suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Speed, impairment, and not wearing a seatbelt are believed to be factors in this crash.

Credit: North Las Vegas Police

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at (702) 633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 to submit an anonymous tip.

