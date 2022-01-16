ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘The Man Who Fell To Earth’: First Trailer Shows Chiwetel Ejiofor as the Titular Alien in TV Remake

By Josh Philips
Collider
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShowtime has released the first teaser trailer for their upcoming sci-fi series The Man Who Fell To Earth, which stars Chiwetel Ejiofor and Naomie Harris. The trailer gives us a brief look at Ejiofor, who plays Faraday, an alien attempting to understand his purpose after landing on Earth. Harris plays Justin...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Hit Jason Statham Movie Exiting Netflix Next Month

Homefront is among the movies leaving Netflix in January. The 2013 movie stars Jason Statham and is one of the few movies written by Sylvester Stallone that does not star the Rocky actor. It is based on the novel by Chuck Logan. Homefront leaves Netflix on Monday, Jan. 17, the...
MOVIES
Popculture

Chris Evans Movie Leaves Netflix, But Is Now Streaming Free Elsewhere

This weekend, the acclaimed action movie Snowpiercer left the Netflix catalog, but you can now stream it for free on Peacock instead. The 2013 movie was directed by Oscar-winning South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho, who went on to make Parasite and Okja. If you were hoping to revisit Bong's early hit starring Chris Evans, here's how.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Mulgrew
Person
Nicolas Roeg
Person
David Bowie
Person
Alex Kurtzman
Person
Walter Tevis
Person
Rob Delaney
Person
Naomie Harris
Person
Faraday
Person
Josh Herdman
Person
Clarke Peters
Person
Jenny Lumet
Person
Jimmi Simpson
Person
Chiwetel Ejiofor
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in January

Netflix is wiping the slate clean in the New Year and saying goodbye to a number of TV shows and movies in January. Post-apocalyptic action-drama Snowpiecer, from Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho, leaves on the first of the month. The 2013 movie, which stars Chris Evans, Octavia Spencer, Tilda Swinton, Ed Harris, Jamie Bell, John Hurt and frequent Bong collaborator Song Kang-ho, centers on a train housing the last remnants of humanity as it circles the globe. When the train’s tail-section passengers decide to fight back against the Snowpiercer’s violent and oppressive class-car system, their battle with the elite changes the...
TV SHOWS
Popculture

John Travolta Thriller Movie Poised to Leave Netflix

One of the many movies leaving Netflix at the end of January is The General's Daughter, a 1999 mystery thriller starring John Travolta. The Paramount Pictures movie features Travolta as Chief Warrant Officer Paul Brenner, who investigates the sexual assault and murder of a general's daughter. It was based on the 1992 novel of the same name by Nelson DeMille.
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

‘Archive 81’: Netflix Drops Trailer for New Found-Footage Horror Show

Netflix has shared the new trailer for their supernatural mystery series Archive 81, arriving on the streaming service on Jan. 14. Archive 81, loosely based on a popular podcast, weaves together two story lines: In 1994, a documentarian named Melody is working on a film about her bizarre and possibly cult-filled apartment building, and — 25 years later — an archivist reconstructs Melody’s story by restoring her scorched videotapes. “I’m obsessed with mystery box shows, the kind that lead us down a rabbit hole into a strange, dark world,” showrunner, executive producer and writer Rebecca Sonnenshine said in a statement.  “Archive 81 is a character-driven, deeply emotional story about the nature of art, faith, and the search for identity — all wrapped up in a frayed blanket of existential dread. The show also gave this film geek the chance to unearth all sorts of forgotten media formats as found footage, which results in a unique, visually textured story that is both beautiful and terrifying.” Archive 81’s eight hour-long episodes arrive on Netflix Jan. 14. The series stars Dina Shihabi as Melody and Mamoudou Athie as archivist Dan Turner, and features The Conjuring and Malignant director James Wan among its producers.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Two Divisive Johnny Depp Remakes are Now Streaming on Netflix

Another new month and another new batch of fresh movies and TV shows on Netflix are available for streaming. While titles like four of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies, three of the Terminator films, and Zack Snyder's 300, are now available on Netflix a pair of two very divisive movies starring Johnny Depp have also somehow appeared on the service as well. Not only are they Johnny Depp-starring remakes but they're also Depp/Tim Burton collaborations, we refer sadly to 2005's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and 2012's Dark Shadows (Burton's Depp-free Big Fish is also now streaming too).
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Showtime#Sci Fi#Rip Torn#British#Cbs
Deadline

Keanu Reeves In Talks To Star In Hulu’s Series Adaptation Of ‘The Devil In The White City’ From Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Todd Field & Sam Shaw

EXCLUSIVE: Keanu Reeves is in talks to head to the World’s Fair in 1893. Deadline understands that The Matrix star is in negotiations to star in Hulu’s series adaptation of The Devil In The White City, the big-budget take on Erik Larson’s 2003 book. The Devil in the White City tells the true story of two men, an architect and a serial killer, whose fates were forever linked by The Chicago World’s Fair of 1893. It follows Daniel H. Burnham, a brilliant and fastidious architect racing to make his mark on the world and Henry H. Holmes, a handsome and cunning doctor who...
TV & VIDEOS
Insider

THEN AND NOW: The cast of the original 'Spider-Man' 19 years later

Nowadays, Maguire has stayed out of the spotlight while costar Kirsten Dunst continues to act. Tobey Maguire portrayed Spider-Man/Peter Parker, whose life as an ordinary teenager was changed after being bitten by a genetically modified spider. While on a field trip to a genetics lab at Columbia University, a spider...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

What to Watch on Disney+: ‘Boba Fett,’ Jeff Goldblum and Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ Streams Free

Most months bring a healthy mix of both old and new titles and titles that appeal as much to adults as kids to Disney+. This month is a little meager when it comes to new stuff and series and movies with strong grown-up appeal. There’s still a lot to take in, however, including the continuing adventures of a certain bounty hunter. Let’s start there. Buy:Disney+ Subscriptionat$7.99 Watch everything for free with a subscription to Disney+. A Disney+ subscription costs just $7.99/month. Your best deal is to grab the Disney Bundle, which gets you access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for just $14...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
flickeringmyth.com

First trailer for Liam Neeson action thriller Blacklight

A poster and trailer have been released for Blacklight, the upcoming action thriller from director Mark Williams which stars Liam Neeson as a freelance government ‘fixer’ who finds himself and his family in the crosshairs of an FBI Chief when he uncovers a shadow operation targeting ordinary citizens; take a look here, courtesy of Collider….
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Black Hawk Down: What The Cast Of Ridley Scott’s Military Drama Is Up To Now

On December 28, 2001, Ridley Scott released one of the loudest, most violent, and most realistic war movies with Black Hawk Down. The military epic, which is based on the Battle of Mogadishu in 1993, is filled with some of the best actors of the time, with everyone from seasoned acting veterans like the late Sam Shepard to up-and-comers like Tom Hardy portraying actual Army Rangers and Delta Force operatives as well as characters based on the likeness of others.
MOVIES
imore.com

Check out the first trailer for Apple TV+ show 'Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock' ahead of January 21 debut

Apple TV+ has released a trailer for Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock. All 13 episodes of the new show will stream from January 21. Streaming service Apple TV+ has shared the first official trailer for Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, a TV show based on the kids show from yesteryear. The show starts streaming on January 21, but you'll obviously need an Apple TV+ subscription to take it all in.
TV & VIDEOS
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘The Boys’ Return Date, ‘DOTA: Dragon’s Blood’ Trailer, ‘Resident Alien’ Trailer, ‘All Of Us Are Dead’ Teaser, CBS Developing ‘The Honeymooners’, and More!

Prime Video has set the anticipated season three premiere date of The Boys for June 3. Three episodes will be released with new episodes premiering weekly through July 8. Season Three of The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Jensen Ackles.
TV SERIES
GeekTyrant

Extended Clip From UNCHARTED Features an Action-Packed Airplane Sequence

Sony Pictures is looking to continue to build the hype for its upcoming action-adventure film Uncharted with a new extended clip that they’ve released. The clip features a sequence on an airplane that sees Tom Holland’s Nathan Drake dodging bullets before being yanked out of the plane. This...
MOVIES
Collider

'Revenge': The 13 Best Episodes of the ABC Drama Series

Revenge, which aired from 2011-2015 on ABC, followed the hostile Hamptonite Emily Thorne (Emily VanCamp) as she sought vengeance against those who had framed her father, David (James Tupper) for a terrorist attack — with some help from her bestie, tech-billionaire Nolan Ross (Gabriel Mann). At the top of her “revengenda” were the heads of the Grayson family, Conrad (Henry Czerny) and Victoria (Madeleine Stowe), two formidable enemies that were not stopped so easily. As Emily embarked on her dark path, secrets arose, threatening her life and the lives of those around her at every turn. But, nothing could drive her from her path to stopping those who had ruined her life and taken her father from her.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy