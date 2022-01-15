ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unvaccinated U.S. truckers to no longer cross Canadian border

By 7 News Staff
wwnytv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Effective immediately, unvaccinated U.S. truckers will be turned away from the Canadian border. It’s a new regulation that could disrupt shipping and trade in a big...

