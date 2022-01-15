ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Report: White Sox agree to deal with talented Cuban outfielder Oscar Colas

By 670 Staff
670 The Score
670 The Score
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TnvOO_0dmr9J0Y00

(670 The Score) The White Sox have landed another premier prospect on the international market.

The organization and 23-year-old Cuban outfielder Oscar Colas have agreed to a $2.7-million deal, MLB.com reported Saturday. The White Sox had long been viewed as the favorites to sign Colas, and Saturday marked the start of the international signing period. Colas is ranked No. 5 on MLB’s list of top international prospects in this cycle.

Colas projects to be a corner outfielder. A left-handed hitter, he batted .305 and slugged .487 in three years in Cuba’s Serie Nacional before defecting in January 2020.

The White Sox also have agreed to a $1-million deal with 17-year-old outfielder Erick Hernandez, according to MLB.com. He’s a Dominican Republic native who’s the 28th-ranked international prospect by MLB.com.

In 2017, the White Sox signed Cuban outfielder Luis Robert on the international market. He has blossomed into one of the best young players in MLB and is a cornerstone piece as the championship-contending White Sox ascended by winning the AL Central in 2021. They also signed Cuban outfielder Yoelqui Cespedes in January 2021, when he was the top-ranked international prospect in his class.

Comments / 0

Related
Chicago Tribune

Column: Baseball’s lockout is spoiling the best part of winter for anxious Cubs and White Sox fans

The middle of January traditionally signals the changing of the seasons in Chicago, a time to wash away the gloom of another Bears disaster and start thinking warm thoughts. In most years, the sidewalks are caked in ice, another polar vortex is plunging down from the Arctic and the Cubs and White Sox are holding their annual fan fests at a downtown hotel, celebrating the past while hyping the ...
NFL
NBC Chicago

What to Expect From White Sox Pitcher Dylan Cease in 2022

What to expect from Dylan Cease in 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Coming off a breakout 2021 season, the question for Dylan Cease is how high he can fly. Eye-popping expectations have been talking points for his Chicago White Sox teammates since well before the newly 26-year-old right-hander struck out 226 batters last year, a total that ranked seventh in baseball and third in the American League.
MLB
FanSided

Chicago White Sox betting odds are extremely interesting

The Chicago White Sox are a good team. Everybody seems to know it based on the newest odds from WynnBet. There are some futures on there that really might interest White Sox fans that play or just fans who want to know what to possibly expect in 2022. The White...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luis Robert
Person
Oscar Colas
MLB Trade Rumors

What if the White Sox don’t trade righty Craig Kimbrel?

While the White Sox exercised their $16 million club option on Craig Kimbrel back in November, Chicago GM’s Rick Hahn hinted that the veteran closer could very well be in a different uniform come Opening Day 2022. “What we have to figure out is if it makes the most sense to have Craig in a White Sox uniform going forward or is there a better use of that spot and him perhaps via trade?” Hahn told reporters, thus setting the stage for weeks of trade rumors before the lockout halted all big league trade activity. The signing of Kendall Graveman before the transactions freeze also seemed to indicate that Kimbrel would be moved, as the White Sox now had his replacement readied.
MLB
FanSided

White Sox defense has to cut down on stolen bases in 2022

Heading into the offseason, the Chicago White Sox had several defensive areas which needed to be addressed. While adding a solid second baseman and right fielder topped that list, not far behind was the necessity to stop opponents from stealing bases and advancing due to poor defense behind the plate as they did in 2021.
MLB
FanSided

Craig Kimbrel does not have to be trade fodder for Chicago White Sox

The Chicago White Sox appeared to have put together a dominant bullpen for last year’s playoff run. Pairing Craig Kimbrel and Liam Hendriks, on paper, gave the White Sox a formidable duo in the back of the bullpen. That did not prove to be the case as Kimbrel struggled in the eighth inning, dooming the White Sox in the postseason.
MLB
The Spun

Former MLB Pitcher Reportedly Accused Of Rape, Battery

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Sam Dyson, who played for five different teams between 2012 and 2019, is facing serious charges that could land him in court. Dyson is being accused of rape, battery and infliction of emotional distress by his former girlfriend. The allegations were listed in legal papers filed in Florida’s 15th Judicial Court this past Monday.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cuban#Outfielder#Mlb Com#The White Sox#Serie Nacional
wesb.com

Yankees Sign Arias to $4 Million Deal

The New York Yankees agree to a $4 million deal with top international prospect Roderick Arias. The 17-year-old Arias is from Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic, and the Yankees were especially impressed by his arm at shortstop, as well as his ability to switch-hit.
MLB
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Cubs open the international signing period by reportedly agreeing to deals with 2 top-50 prospects

The Chicago Cubs kicked off Major League Baseball’s international signing period Saturday by agreeing to deals with two highly ranked infielders. The Cubs most notably are signing shortstop Alexis Hernandez (Dominican Republic) for $1.3 million, third baseman Adan Sanchez (Panama) for $1.5 million and shortstop Jefferson Rojas (Dominican Republic) for $1 million, according to MLB.com. ...
MLB
thinkbluepc.com

Dodgers Score Big With International Free Agent Signings

The Dodgers have always been known as one of the biggest and most formidable players in the international free agent market, and 2022 is no exception. In 2021, the signing period began on January 15 and ran through December. The same rules apply to this year. Prior to the pandemic, the signing period didn’t begin until July.
BASEBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Dodgers: A Freddie Freeman contract to beat out the Braves

When it comes to the Freddie Freeman sweepstakes, you can not rule out the Los Angeles Dodgers signing him away from the Atlanta Braves. The Atlanta Braves are still enjoying their first World Series title since 1995, but fans are a bit nervous when it comes to the contract negotiations with Freddie Freeman. Of course, no move is going to be made for the foreseeable future with the lockout still in effect. But, there was one report that should worry Braves fans.
MLB
The Spun

Longtime MLB Pitcher Announces His Retirement On Monday

A longtime MLB pitcher announced his retirement on Monday morning. Francisco Liriano is calling it a career, per Mike Maulini of FanSided. Liriano spent 21 seasons playing in the Major Leagues. He began his career with the Minnesota Twins back in 2005. The veteran pitcher also spent time with the...
MLB
670 The Score

670 The Score

Chicago, IL
709
Followers
2K+
Post
87K+
Views
ABOUT

All the sports news from Chicago, including the Bear, Cubs, White Sox and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/670thescore

Comments / 0

Community Policy