Report: White Sox agree to deal with talented Cuban outfielder Oscar Colas

(670 The Score) The White Sox have landed another premier prospect on the international market.

The organization and 23-year-old Cuban outfielder Oscar Colas have agreed to a $2.7-million deal, MLB.com reported Saturday. The White Sox had long been viewed as the favorites to sign Colas, and Saturday marked the start of the international signing period. Colas is ranked No. 5 on MLB’s list of top international prospects in this cycle.

Colas projects to be a corner outfielder. A left-handed hitter, he batted .305 and slugged .487 in three years in Cuba’s Serie Nacional before defecting in January 2020.

The White Sox also have agreed to a $1-million deal with 17-year-old outfielder Erick Hernandez, according to MLB.com. He’s a Dominican Republic native who’s the 28th-ranked international prospect by MLB.com.

In 2017, the White Sox signed Cuban outfielder Luis Robert on the international market. He has blossomed into one of the best young players in MLB and is a cornerstone piece as the championship-contending White Sox ascended by winning the AL Central in 2021. They also signed Cuban outfielder Yoelqui Cespedes in January 2021, when he was the top-ranked international prospect in his class.