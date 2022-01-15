ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police looking for hit and run suspect in crash near 11th and Bannock

By Hugh Johnson
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago

Police are searching for a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that sent one man to the hospital with serious injuries Friday night, officials with the Denver Police Department said.

Police officials posted about the crash on Twitter Friday at 9:25 p.m., saying it was a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash that occurred on 11th and Bannock streets. The intersection was close as a result, officials said.

At 10:34 a.m. Saturday, police officials tweeted that the crash was a hit and run and asked for the public's assistance in identifying the driver or the vehicle.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).

The Denver Gazette

Woman arrested in fatal double shooting in Greeley

Nearly three weeks after two men were shot in Greeley, investigators have arrested a 32-year-old woman in connection with the shooting, the Greeley Police Department announced. The suspect is Jessica Reeves-Burrola, according to jail records. She is being held in Weld County Jail without bond on charges of first-degree murder,...
GREELEY, CO
The Denver Gazette

3 pedestrians hit, injured by driver at Adams County motel

Three women were injured after a man hit them with his vehicle Saturday afternoon in the parking lot of an Adams County motel, according to the county sheriff’s office. Deputies said the driver knew the victims and the crash appears to have been intentional. The driver was involved in a domestic violence situation with one of the women he hit with his vehicle, deputies said.
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Arapahoe County girl saved from frozen pond released from hospital

A 6-year-old Arapahoe County girl who nearly drowned after falling into a frozen pond was released from the hospital last week, the county sheriff’s office announced. Zakiyah Williams spent two nights in the hospital after she was rushed to Children’s Hospital in critical condition on Jan. 9, then transferred to Denver Health’s intensive care unit in serious condition the next day. She is expected to make a full recovery.
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

4 hospitalized after armed disturbance in Adams County

Four people were hospitalized after a “disturbance” broke out in Adams County early Monday morning, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened at around 1:30 a.m. at 7052 Pecos St., the address of the El Canton Cantina Bar & Grill, deputies said. Four people were found suffering from injuries and taken to hospitals for treatment.
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

