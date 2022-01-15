Woman sentenced in scheme to steal iP0ds intended for kids

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — A former employee of a northwestern New Mexico school district faces 18 months in prison after sentenced in a yearslong scheme to steal and resell thousands of Apple iP0ds intended for Native American children on the Navajo Nation.

Kristy Stock, 46, of Waterflow was sentenced Tuesday by a federal judge in Maryland after previously pleading guilty to interstate transportation of stolen goods and tax fraud, the Farmington Daily Times reported.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Maryland, Stock from 2014 to 2019 stole up to 250 iP0ds at a time and provided them to codefendants who bought the devices from Stock and resold them via eBay at a profit.

Stock worked for the Shiprock-headquartered Central Consolidated School District and oversaw use of federal grant money intended to be used to provide iP0ds to students, the office said in a statement.