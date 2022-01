Our Freeland bowlers went to their conference jamboree hosted by Swan Valley on 1-15-22. The Falcons were matched up against Garber and Alma on the day. The boys battled , but fell short against Alma 11 to 19, and then suffered a second loss to Garber by a score of 5 to 25. The girl’s team also had a close match but fell to Garber 14 to 16. The team was led by Anna Wanless who shot a 161. In the second match the girls fell to Alma 3.5 to 26.5.

