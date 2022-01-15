Death of Rays bullpen catcher Jean Ramirez ruled a suicide

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Sunday morning, the National Weather Service confirmed at least two tornadoes touched down in Southwest Florida. In Lee County, an EF2 tornado packed maximum winds of 118 mph. “It sounded like a racing train,” said Fort Myers resident Edward Murray. “It was really loud, and it took me off my feet and blew me against, I believe it’s the east wall, and, as I heard the sound coming, I got up to go get my daughter.” It was so powerful, it flipped his home upside down, while he was still inside. “I was in the fetal position trapped by the sink,...

