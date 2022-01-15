ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

UCLA Coaches On the Recruiting Road

By Tracy Pierson
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NCAA dead period lifted Thursday,...

The Spun

Arch Manning Rumored To Be Focusing On 5 Schools

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the top college football recruit in the country. The five-star quarterback has scholarship offers from nearly every major program. The class of 2023 product has been taking his time with his recruitment, though he could be getting closer to a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football
CBS Boston

Report: Jerod Mayo To Interview For Broncos Head Coaching Position

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots’ season is officially over, which means it’s job interview season for Jerod Mayo. That journey will begin in earnest this week, as the Patriots’ inside linebackers coach will be interviewing for the vacant job in Denver, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. #Patriots defensive assistant and de facto coordinator Jerod Mayo will interview for the vacant #Broncos head coach job in the middle of this week. As of now, that’s his only request, but expect 1 or 2 more this week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 16, 2022 Mayo — who may not actually be the de factor defensive coordinator, as Bill Belichick has referenced calls made by his son, Steve, throughout the year — is also expected to be a “leading candidate” for the vacant Texans job. Mayo’s in just his third year on the Patriots’ coaching staff, after an eight-season playing career in New England. The Patriots’ defense has ranked first, 15th, and fourth in yards allowed during Mayo’s three years on the staff. The Broncos went 19-30 over the past three years under Vic Fangio.
NFL
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Is Reportedly “Intrigued” By 1 NFL Job

Speculation about Jim Harbaugh’s potential return to the National Football League is continuing to grow on Sunday. Harbaugh admitted earlier this week that he appreciates the rumors swirling about him more than the ones that were swirling last year (when he was on the hot seat at Michigan). The...
NFL
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Billy Napier checking in on five-star QB Arch Manning

Today per his head coach Nelson Stewart. Florida will be trying to enter a mix that includes Clemson, Texas, Alabama, Georgia and Ole Miss. Gonna be a tough one to get involved with but shoot your shot coach. Give the kid whatever he wants. Insert Michael Scott (Wayne Gretzsky) quote.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Wyoming News

Joe Lunardi, ESPN

Current: Three seed, facing Wagner Last week: Six seed Lunardi has eight Big Ten teams making his 2022 bracket, the most of any conference, and the Badgers share the three line with Purdue. He is still predicting Michigan State will be the Big Ten’s automatic qualifier as the conference tournament champion, but the Spartans are a four seed in his projection.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Has Named His No. 1 Team For Next Season

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum isn’t wavering off his stance that Alabama should be the nation’s top team heading into next season. Speaking on “McElroy and Cubelic In the Morning,” Finebaum revealed that he’s still high on the Tide, notable draft losses and transfers notwithstanding.
NFL
FanSided

Former USC QB Jaxson Dart reportedly has decision down to 2 schools

As Jaxson Dart and Michael Trigg look at transferring away from the USC football program, it appears as if they have a couple destinations in mind. One of the most interesting quarterbacks in this round of transfers is apparently getting close to making a decision. Jaxson Dart, who decided to transfer away from the USC football program after Lincoln Riley was hired, has trimmed his list of possible transfer destinations to a couple schools, according to a report from On3.
COLLEGE SPORTS
diehardsport.com

Elite Ohio Recruit Visits Michigan, Very Happy With New UM Coach Hire

Luke Montgomery, a top 75 recruit in the 2023 class and Ohio native, was in Ann Arbor over the weekend. The Findley, Ohio product is obviously excited about the addition of d-line coach Mike Elston, who got this quote from his father:. Montgomery is obviously a huge priority for both...
ANN ARBOR, MI
