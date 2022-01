BASTROP, Texas — Officials are evacuating nearby residents in Bastrop County as first responders work to get a large wildfire fire under control on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management, the wildfire started at 100 Park Road 1A in Bastrop, just north of SH 71 and south of SH 21. At approximately, 4:15 p.m., Bastrop County OEM said the fire was burning along Power Plant Road toward Lake Bastrop North Shore, which is north of SH 21.

