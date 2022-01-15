ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Man arrested after series of Kroger thefts

By Stuart Rucker
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x5S4T_0dmr7Ilj00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said they have arrested the man responsible for multiple robberies at Kroger stores around the city.

MPD said Chriszale Samuels is the man responsible for multiple robberies at Kroger stores around Memphis over the course of three months.

Police said on November 3, a man robbed the Kroger off Kirby and Quince by handing the clerk a note that said he had a gun and demanded money from the register. Then, he took the money and left the scene.

Police said the suspect was wearing a black jacket, black skull call mask, white Nikes and black pants with white stripes at the time.

On November 17, police said the Kroger located at Poplar and Highland was robbed by the same man, wearing the same clothes, using the same method. MPD said the suspect presented a noted to a clerk indicating he had a gun and demanded money from the register. The suspect took the money and left the scene.

Another incident happened on November 30 at the Kroger on South Mendenhall. Police said the suspect approached another clerk at the counter and stated he had a gun and demanded money from the register. MPD said he did not take any money and escaped.

December 3, the Kroger in Cordova reported a similar incident . Police said the same man wearing the same clothing entered the store, indicated to a clerk he had a gun and demanded money. Police said he took the money and left the scene.

More top stories on WREG.com

On December 16, the Raleigh Kroger off Austin Peay was robbed in a similar manner. Police said the same man, wearing the same clothing, approached a clerk and presented a note saying he had a gun and demanded money from the register. MPD said the suspect took the money and left in a red Volkswagen Jetta.

On the same day, December 16, the Cordova Kroger off Germantown Road reported a similar incident. The suspect was wearing the same clothing and

Police said Samuels was taken into custody January 11 after he was located hiding under a bed.

MPD said they executed a search warrant of the home and found matching clothing to all the robberies as well as a loaded 9mm handgun.

Police said Samuels gave a verbal confession to the crimes. MPD added that Samuels had outstanding warrants as well as a probation violation from Mississippi.

Samuels has been charged with four counts of robbery, two counts of attempted robbery in connection these incidents.

Samuels is currently being held on a $10,000 bond. His next scheduled court appearance is set for January 21.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WREG

MPD: Two men fill garbage can with stolen hair products

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are looking for two suspects who they say stole hair products from a beauty supply store on Saturday morning. The robbery happened on the 4600 block of Knight Arnold at B&B Beauty Supply around 5:00 a.m. The suspects broke into the business and stole hair products, according to MPD. Officers […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman shot in leg after boyfriend gets into argument, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call at a Valero Gas station on Jackson Ave on December 26 and found a woman had been shot in the leg. Police said the woman told them her boyfriend had gotten into a verbal altercation with another man inside the gas station. MPD said […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Drag racing, reckless driving cases increase, but few result in conviction

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Arrests for reckless driving increased by 21% last year while drag racing arrests were up 140%, Shelby County’s District Attorney told Memphis City Council on Tuesday. But many of these cases go unprosecuted, District Attorney General Amy Weirich said. In 2021, there were 790 total arrests and misdemeanor charges for reckless driving, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman charged with identify theft, forgery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County woman was arrested this week on several charges of identity theft. Aaron Willhite, 23, is accused of stealing thousands of dollars by forging several checks over the course of a week and a half. Police say the victim reported that his home equity line of credit had been accessed […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Off-duty Memphis officer shot outside home in MS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An off-duty Memphis Police Lieutenant was shot outside of his home in Olive Branch, Mississippi on Monday morning. The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office said the officer was ambushed around 6 a.m. at his home on Cotton Row Drive in the Miller Farms subdivision. The officer was shot once in the shoulder, but […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man grazed by bullet in roadside shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was arrested after police say she shot at a man in the Airport Area last week. Police said the man was driving near Airways and Democrat when a woman, Jaletha Johnson, pulled up beside him and fired multiple shots at him. One of the bullets grazed the man’s head. Police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Gucci, Chanel eyeglasses among $32K stolen in eyewear heist, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for four men who they say broke into an eyewear business and stole numerous pairs of eyeglasses on Monday. Officers said the burglary happened on the 400 block of Perkins Extended in East Memphis at Eyewear Gallery. When they arrived on the scene, they were told that four […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Peay
WREG

Young Dolph suspects’ court appearance rescheduled

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office has rescheduled the indictment in the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph. According to the DA’s Office, Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith have been indicted and were set to be arraigned on Tuesday. However, that arraignment was rescheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 19. Johnson, also known as […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

New PSA warns about dangers of leaving keys in a running car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police released a new Public Service Announcement highlighting the dangers of leaving your vehicle unattended with the keys inside. As the cold weather approaches, many people are tempted to leave their car or truck running to warm up. MPD posted this PSA video on their YouTube page to alert drivers. Memphis […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspects steal ATM after crashing into gas station, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are looking for suspects who they say broke into a gas station and stole an ATM on Sunday. Officers say the incident happened at Mobil Gas Station on the 6100 block of Macon Road in Northeast Memphis. When they arrived on the scene, they found the front doors of the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man wanted in Frayser crash that killed parents, infant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An arrest warrant has been issued for a man police say is responsible for a car crash that killed three people, including an infant, last week. The crash happened Friday night off Delano and Overton Crossing in Frayser when police say Erik White ran into another vehicle that was occupied by a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thefts#Memphis Police#Robbery#Mpd
WREG

Pennsylvania murder fugitive captured in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Pennsylvania man was arrested in Memphis for a first-degree murder warrant, the U.S. Marshals Service announced Tuesday. On October 24, 2021, Juan Carlos Romero was shot to death in Mahonoy City borough in Schuykill County, Pennsylvania. Another victim was found shot at the scene and transported to a local hospital. On the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Horse missing after competition at Agricenter

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. – – A Shelby County family is concerned after their horse disappeared from the Agricenter stables at Shelby Farms Saturday morning. John Osborn said he last saw his 3-year-old Palomino Quarter Horse Evelyn in her stall around 2:30 a.m. but when he went to check on her five hours later she was […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

One killed in Northeast Memphis apartment fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed in an apartment fire in Northeast Memphis on Monday morning. The fire happened just before 5 a.m. at the Deerfield apartments near Raleigh Lagrange and Sycamore View. MFD said the fire only burned one apartment unit and did not spread to others. According to fire officials, it’s believed […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
WREG

Pedestrian hit off Summer and Tillman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to hit and run off Summer and Tillman Saturday where they found a pedestrian had been hit. Police said one person was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition and the vehicle fled the scene. MPD said they do not have a description of the vehicle, and this […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD issues city watch for missing child

UPDATE: Mia Belski has been found. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police issued a City Watch Alert for a girl that was last seen on January 15. Police said the girl, Mia Belski, was last spotted on 900 block of Dillworth in a white pickup truck occupied by two men. Police described the girl as 3’0″, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy