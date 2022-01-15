COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases blast past 90,000, hospitalizations hit highest point since August

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas shot past 90,000 active COVID-19 cases on Saturday, breaking the active case record high for the 19th day in a row. The state also saw its highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since August.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 94,266 active COVID-19 cases on Saturday. That’s 8,456 more than what was reported on Friday. Saturday’s number also sets the record as far as active case increases, breaking Thursday’s record of 8,212.

Of the active cases, 61.6% are among people who are not fully vaccinated.

There are currently 1,357 COVID-19 positive people in Arkansas’s hospitals, an increase of 48 over Friday. This is also the highest number since Aug. 25, when there were 1,368 COVID-19 positive people in Arkansas hospitals.

There was a slight drop in the number of COVID-19 people in Arkansas on ventilators, decreasing by seven to 165. The number of COVID-19 positive people in Arkansas’s intensive care units also went down by two to 373.

Since Feb. 1, 2021, 84.7% of COVID-19 hospitalizations have been among people who are not fully vaccinated.

It was also a busy day for vaccinations with more than 10,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines being given.

“We hit another record high in PCR tests, and continue to show good work in getting vaccinations with nearly 12,000 doses given,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a Tweet . “We will continue to deliver more at-home tests out to community sites around the state.”

The ADH reported that 17 more people had died from complications from COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the state to 9,430.

The number of fully immunized Arkansans went up by 2,318 on Saturday, reaching 1,527,724. As of Saturday, 53.7% of Arkansans ages 5 and older are fully immunized.

The number of partially immunized Arkansans also went up. On Saturday 1,163 Arkansans became partially immunized, bringing that number to 369,427, which is 13% of the population ages 5 and older.

The ADH reported that 6,043 Arkansans received their booster shot, pushing the number up to 489,107.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.