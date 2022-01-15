ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why The FDA Just Changed Its Definition Of French Dressing

By Felix Behr
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has declared that they will revoke the standard of identity for French dressing, effectively deregulating it. As The Wall Street Journal explains, this means that the FDA will no longer enforce a strict standard of what French dressing is, or the ingredients that it can...

IN THIS ARTICLE
Mashed

