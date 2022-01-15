ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olathe, KS

3 hospitalized after 2-alarm fire at Kansas home

Salina Post
Salina Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

JOHNSON COUNTY —Three people were injured in a Saturday house fire in Olathe. Just after 8a.m., fire crews responded...

salinapost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Salina Post

Police: Kan. teens died after drug deal set up on social media

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and have identified the teens who died as 17-year-old Alexis Cervantes Martinez and 16-year-old Mariah Zamora both of Wichita. Just before 9:30 p.m. Monday, police were dispatched to a shooting call at an apartment complex in the 2700 block...
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Kansas man dies after semi crash into tree

MIAMI COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just before 10a.m. Tuesday in Miami County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Freightliner semi driven by Edward J. Danford, 59, Iola, was southbound on U.S. 169 just south of Ten Mile Creek. The truck traveled off the left side of the road, across the median, across the northbound lanes into the ditch and came to rest against a tree.
MIAMI COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Police arrest 2 after Kansas motel parking lot gun fight

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects in connection with a weekend shooting. Just 12 a.m. Sunday police responded to report of a shooting at a motel in the 1600 block of South Broadway in Wichita, according to Officer Charley Davidson. At the scene, police found 38-year-old...
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Olathe, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Accidents
City
Home, KS
City
Olathe, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Olathe, KS
Accidents
Salina Post

Kansas man dies after train strikes a pickup

OSAGE COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just before 2:30p.m. Monday in Osage County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1989 Chevy pickup driven by Patrick J. Harsch, 51, Lebo, was westbound through a field in the 3300 Block of SW Wanamaker Road parallel to the train track.
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#House Fire#Accident#Ems
Salina Post

Salina man arrested after allegedly threatening officer with knife

A Salina man who wanted police to remove his roommate ended up being arrested himself during an alleged incident Saturday afternoon. Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Baker Street at 2 p.m. Saturday to remove a person from a residence, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester reported this morning. Upon arrival, they met with Andrew Marquez, 62, of Salina, who wanted his 47-year-old male roommate removed from the residence. According to Forrester, Marquez was highly intoxicated.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Resident holds Kan. home burglary suspect until police arrive

TOPEKA—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have made an arrest. Just before 10:30p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to a possible aggravated burglary in progress in the 1400 block of SW Fillmore in Topeka, according to Police Lt. Joe Perry. The victim reported that unknown suspect had broken...
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Prosecutor: No charges in Black Kansas teen’s custody death

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas prosecutor says he can't file charges over the death of a Black 17-year-old who became unresponsive while being restrained after an altercation with staff at a Wichita juvenile center in September. Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett made the announcement in a Tuesday...
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Salina Post

St. Clair booked back into Saline County Jail Sunday night

A man who was wanted on multiple requested charges including murder in the first degree and aggravated kidnapping was booked back into the Saline County Jail Sunday evening. According to jail records, Brandon Lee St. Clair was booked into the jail at approximately 9:45 p.m. Sunday, nearly two weeks after the Saline County Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help in locating St. Clair.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Police: Kansas man arrested for alleged aggravated arson

NEOSHO COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged arson. On Friday police responded to the 1500 block of west 3rd Street in Chanute for a structure fire. Officers spoke to the persons involved and arrested John Wasielewski III, 19, Chanute, on requested charges of aggravated arson, aggravated...
NEOSHO COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

6-year-old Kan. girl dies after ejected in Kansas Turnpike crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Authorities investigating a fatal Friday morning crash on the Kansas Turnpike have identified those involved. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported that just before 8:30a.m., a 2012 Dodge Durango driven by Tori D. Hornecker, 28, Wichita, was southbound on Interstate 35 near the K-15 exit in the number 2 lane.
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Police: Kan. felon ran to the jail where he was arrested for shooting incident

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting in connection with a drug deal and have a suspect in custody. Just after 6:00 p.m. Jan. 12, police were dispatched to a shooting call in the 1800 block of S Greenwood in Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macy. They arrived to find a 35-year-old victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Before officers arrived, it was reported that the suspect, later identified as 34-year-old Nathaniel Kester of Wichita had fled the scene in the victim's vehicle.
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Fort Riley soldier injured in accidental shooting

JUNCTION CITY — A 29-year-old Fort Riley Soldier was injured in an accidental, self-inflicted shooting, according to Junction City Police Chief John Lamb. The incident occurred just before 10:30p.m. Thursday in the soldier's vehicle in front of his residence on Cypress Street in Junction City. The soldier is recovering at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Salina Post

Some Kansas school districts shuttered as COVID surges

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Two large school districts in Kansas have canceled classes this week as COVID-19 cases surge among their staff and students. Olathe Public Schools and Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools canceled classes for Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the district web site. There were no classes Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
OLATHE, KS
Salina Post

KC police ID city's third homicide victim of 2022

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Kansas City police have identified a man found shot to death inside a vehicle over the weekend. Maurice Bell, 45, was found Saturday night unresponsive inside a vehicle sitting in the front yard of a home, police said in a news release. Bell died at the scene.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Salina Post

Man arrested after hundreds of pigs die from neglect

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — A man has been arrested after hundreds of pigs died at his farm last month after they went without adequate food and were kept in conditions so cold that some of their ears froze off. Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies arrested the 38-year-old Nolan...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
12K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy