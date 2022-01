The nation of Israel had been in a drought for three and a half years. The drought caused the drying up of every plant. The scenery was by then one of complete discouragement. Creeks and ponds had all dried up. It was truly a discouraging time. But Elijah began to pray. After Elijah had prayed, he sent his servant to look toward the sea. The servant saw nothing. Seven times the servant went to look. On the seventh time the servant said, “There is a cloud, as small as a man’s hand rising out of the sea.” (1 Kings 18: 44) Elijah told King Ahab to prepare for rain. It began to rain. “There was a heavy rain.” (vs. 45) Drought was over, it was a new day in Israel.

