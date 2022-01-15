Kanye West Says He 'Wasn't Allowed to Know' Where Daughter's Birthday Party Was Held

Kanye West is continuing his very public verbal war against his ex, Kim Kardashian.

After dropping a song called "Eazy" late Friday in which he threatened to "beat Pete Davidson's ass," referencing Kim's new boyfriend, on Saturday the volatile rapper posted a live video in which he called Kim out for "playin' games" by not letting him attend their daughter Chicago's 4th birthday party.

TMZ reports West, who was apparently driving around looking for his daughter's party, said, "I'm just wishin' my daughter a public happy birthday. I wasn't allowed to know where her party was. There's nothin' legal that's sayin' that this is the kinda games that is bein' played."

He went on to say, "It's the kinda thing that really has affected my health for the longest, and I'm just not playin'... I'm takin' control of my narrative this year. I'm bein' the father, the best father, the Ye version of a father, and I'm not finna let this happen."

West worried that his not being at the party would "imprint" on his daughter that he wasn't there for her. He criticized everyone involved for refusing to tell him where the party was being held, name-checking Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian in addition to Kim.

He also complained that his schedule is arranged around his children, and claimed, without explaining what he was referring to, "They take so many fathers, just throughout America, they been takin' the fathers out the homes, purposely. So I'm speakin' up, I'm usin' my voice."

How will Kim react to being accused of "playin' games"? West seems intent on provoking a reaction, one way or another.

Chicago, one of West's four children with Kardashian, turns 4 Saturday.