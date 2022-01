Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson is active for Monday Night Football against the Arizona Cardinals. (Jourdan Rodrigue on Twitter) After practicing in full on Thursday, Van was added to the injury report with a shoulder injury on Friday. He was able to log limited practices on Friday and Saturday and should be ready to handle his normal complement of snaps tonight. With that said, shoulder injuries can be tricky for wide receivers, so Odell Beckham Jr. could see a couple of extra targets come his way.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO