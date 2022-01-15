ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Not the end of the world’ – Tyson Fury targets March return but Bob Arum warns it could be pushed back by week or two

By William Pugh
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
TYSON FURY wants to return to the ring on March 26.

But his American promoter Bob Arum has warned it could be pushed back a week or two.

Bob Arum (centre) has warned Tyson Fury (right) may not fight until April Credit: Getty

Fury wants to fight again before April but Arum says it's not the end of the world if he doesn't.

Dillian Whyte has been mooted as the Gypsy King's most likely next opponent.

But Andy Ruiz Jr and Robert Helenius have also been mentioned if negotiations with the BodySnatcher continue to stall.

And Arum, 90, told Sky: "That is up to Tyson. We have discussed other opponents.

"And if the fight is a week or two later [than March 26], it's not the end of the world."

Arum also told Whyte to 'quite screwing around' and agree a fight deal with Fury.

The WBC recently ordered Fury to defend his heavyweight title against mandatory challenger Whyte.

But they later confirmed the percentage of any purse split would be 80 per cent in the champion's favour.

Fuming Whyte has since protested against the decision and is appealing it, pushing back the dates of the purse bids.

But American Hall of Famer Arum and promoter Frank Warren are ready to offer the British contender a mega-money fee and put the row to bed.

Arum added: "If he wants the fight and stops messing around, he can get a good payday and prove that he is of a world-class calibre by taking on Fury.

"We'd like to do that fight. It's a good fight for the UK.

"Whyte should sit down with myself and Frank Warren and work out a deal for a guarantee, and we'll get this show on the road.

"Come to the table and let's see if we can carve out a real deal. Let's quit screwing around.

"I don't know Dillian but I would think he wants the fight. I don't know his psyche.

"Let's let Oleksandr Usyk fight Anthony Joshua, which is contracted, and let's get Fury to fight Whyte."

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman confirmed the splits were determined following a review of Fury and Whyte's recent paydays.

Community Policy