ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Jan. 6 panel grapples with how to secure testimony from lawmakers, Pence

By Tom Hamburger
Washington Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection is in the middle of a pivotal debate over how aggressively to seek cooperation from key witnesses who are resisting providing testimony to the committee, including several members of Congress and former vice president Mike Pence. Pence, along with Minority Leader...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Wife of Supreme Court justice who praised Capitol rioters wants Cheney and Kinzinger out of GOP for investigating it

The wife of one of the Supreme Court justices who could be charged with deciding whether the House January 6th select committee can view Trump administration White House records has signed on to an open letter calling for the committee’s two Republican members to be ousted from the House GOP conference. Virginia “Ginny” Thomas, a longtime conservative activist and the wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, was one of more than 60 signatories to the open letter, which was organised by the pro-Trump Conservative Action Project and asks House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to “act immediately to remove” Reps Liz...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
The Independent

Top Democrat says Capitol riot hearings are going to be like Watergate

A member of the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection says to expect daily, Watergate-style hearings of the panel that will be public for all Americans to see throughout 2022, the worst-case scenario for many Republicans.Congressman Jamie Raskin of Maryland made the comments in an interview with All in with Chris Hayes, guest hosted by Medhi Hasan, on MSNBC on Monday evening.“We'll tell the story of each dimension of this attack on American democracy. The American people have not yet seen all of the evidence laid out in this way. So we're going to have hearings for the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Bannon
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Dan Quayle
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pence
Washington Post

Kevin McCarthy’s coverup for Trump may be hiding knowledge of possible crimes

Let’s be clear: In refusing to testify to the House select committee examining Jan. 6, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy may well be helping to cover up potential crimes committed by Donald Trump. The California Republican has announced that he will not cooperate with the select committee, which has...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ethics Committee#House#Republicans
Washington Post

Jan. 6 committee broaches witness tampering and Trump

A few weeks ago, Jan. 6 committee member Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) floated a specific crime she suggested President Donald Trump might have committed that day: “corruptly” obstructing or attempting to obstruct an “official proceeding” — that is, Congress’s counting of electoral votes. On...
POTUS
Washington Post

Trumpworld descends on the Pennsylvania Senate race

Good morning. It's Thursday and one year since Donald Trump was impeached for a second time. Serving or receiving a subpoena today? We obvi want to hear from you: earlytips@washpost.com. Thanks for waking up with us. The campaign. Trumpworld descends on the Pennsylvania Senate race. It's official: Mehmet Oz has...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Axios

Pence: "Tragic" Jan. 6 no reason to scrap filibuster

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Friday called the Jan. 6 Capitol riot an attempt to "overturn results of the presidential election that had been certified by all 50 states." Why it matters: Though the former vice president's op-ed in the Washington Post focuses on rebutting filibuster reforms, these are...
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Post

You don’t need Trump as speaker if you have Kevin McCarthy

One of the reasons Donald Trump has managed to maintain his position as the putative leader of the Republican Party is that, time and again, he has outlasted crises and scandals that would have tanked nearly any other politician. In part, this was because he merged defense of himself with a defense of the political right broadly, and in part it was because he understood that what makes scandals worse is often the voices calling it a scandal, not the outrage of the public. Tamp down those voices, and it’s easier to skate.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Shore News Network

U.S. House panel seeks testimony from Republican leader about Jan. 6 Capitol attack

(Reuters) -The U.S. congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol asked House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday to voluntarily answer questions about Donald Trump’s actions on the day of the riot. In a letter https://january6th.house.gov/sites/democrats.january6th.house.gov/files/2022-1-12.BGT%20Letter%20to%20McCarthy.pdf to McCarthy released publicly, the House of Representatives...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

Congress’ Jan. 6 Committee Wants Testimony From House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy

Congress’ Jan. 6 committee has asked House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to voluntarily provide testimony in their investigation. In a letter sent to McCarthy on Wednesday, committee chairman Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS) said investigators were seeking his cooperation on “a range of critical topics,” including his communications with former President Donald Trump and then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows “before, during, and after” the attack on the Capitol. This includes, Thompson noted, a “very heated conversation” he had with Trump “as the riot was taking place.” The letter explained that investigators were looking to ascertain the then-president’s “state of mind” from a colleague who admitted to repeated “one-on-one” interactions with him. “We also must learn about how the President’s plans for January 6th came together, and all the other ways he attempted to alter the results of the election,” the letter read. McCarthy is the third House Republican requested to give testimony on his communications around Jan. 6, following Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Scott Perry (R-PA).
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy