CDC encourages more Americans to wear N95 masks

By Mike Stobbe
AL.com
 3 days ago
U.S. health officials on Friday encouraged more Americans to wear the kind of N95 or KN95 masks used by health care workers to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Those kinds of masks are considered better at filtering the air. But they were in short supply previously, and Centers for Disease...

AL.com

Order 4 free COVID tests now: Website goes live a day early

The federal website allowing people to order four free COVID tests is live now, a day earlier than planned. You can go to https://www.covidtests.gov/ to place your order. You will be asked for your name and address and then taken to check-out. There is no charge for the tests, which will be shipped in “late January,” according to the site.
CDC encourages N95, KN95 masks to stop COVID-19 spread amid omicron surge

ATLANTA - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending people opt for the highly-protective N95 or KN95 masks over cloth masks to ward off the highly-contagious omicron variant and slow the coronavirus spread. "Masks are designed to contain your respiratory droplets and particles," the CDC said...
CDC Advises N95s as Best Masks Against Coronavirus

SUNDAY, Jan 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The time to upgrade your mask is now. In a departure from its prior advice on face masks, new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges properly fitted N95 or KN95 masks as the best protection against COVID-19, rather than cloth masks. Early in the pandemic, supply shortages of the N95 and KN95 masks led to prioritization of those masks...
Joe Biden
Report: CDC Considering Whether To Recommend People Wear N95 Masks

BOSTON (CBS) – For the past two years, many people have been wearing cloth masks to protect them from COVID-19. Now, the CDC is reportedly considering whether those masks are enough. The Washington Post reports the CDC is discussing whether to recommend everyone wear N95 or KN95 masks to better protect against the Omicron variant of COVID. Those are the masks worn by many doctors, nurses and hospital staff who work directly with COVID-19 patients. The masks are more expensive and were originally designed to be worn only once. Dr. Michael Hirsh, from UMass Memorial Health Care, said he thinks they can be safely reused. “The CDC is currently recommending trying to limit this use to maybe one a week or something like that. I think they can be reused,” Hirsh told WBZ-TV. Hirsh wears a 3-ply mask over the N95 mask to protect it from anything that may stain it. “They really do last a while,” Hirsh said of the N95 masks. Hirsh said if you can’t find N95 or KN95 masks, you should consider wearing two 3-ply surgical masks.
In Anne Arundel, an unhealthy outbreak of mask politics | COMMENTARY

For most Americans the big news in COVID-19-related mask policy of late was how the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was weighing whether to recommend the use of more highly protective masks — the N95 or KN95 variety that has become standard issue in hospitals — to guard against the more easily transmissible omicron variant. In Maryland, it was the announcement Thursday that 20 ...
Does omicron herald end of COVID pandemic?

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top medical adviser to the U.S. president, said it’s too soon to say whether the omicron variant will herald a shift in the COVID-19 pandemic to endemic. “It’s an open question as to whether or not omicron is going to be the live virus vaccination...
Here's how to request free at-home COVID tests starting Wednesday

Americans will be able to order free at-home tests online starting Wednesday, part of the Biden administration's strategy to make COVID-19 tests more accessible as Omicron variant continues to cause high numbers of cases across the U.S. On Wednesday, Americans will be able to log onto COVIDTests.gov, where they will...
COVID-19 Treatments: What You Need to Know

TUESDAY, Jan. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Two years into the pandemic, coronavirus treatments like monoclonal antibodies and antiviral pills have been approved to treat COVID-19, but it's hard to keep track of which ones still work, experts say. For example, the monoclonal antibody cocktails are approved for emergency use in treating COVID-19, but some aren't work against the highly contagious Omicron variant. Monoclonal antibodies are lab-produced proteins that bind...
