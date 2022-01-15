ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Hundreds of migrants set off from Honduras toward US border

By CLAUDIO ESCALÓN - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 3 days ago

SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras (AP) — Some 600 migrants hoping to reach the United States have set off in a caravan...

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Times

VP Harris to travel to Honduras as migrant caravans from that country headed for U.S.

Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Honduras next week to attend the inauguration of the country’s new president, the White House announced Tuesday. Ms. Harris will lead the U.S. delegation at the Jan. 27 inauguration of President-elect Xiomara Castro, the White House said. “The Vice President’s visit will...
POTUS
wcn247.com

Poland: some 600 migrant crossings into EU foiled this year

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's Border Guard authorities say that almost 600 attempts by migrants at crossing from Belarus have been foiled so far this year. The attempts have continued since the peak in the fall, but the number of registered tries has dropped significantly, to dozens a day from nearly a thousand a day in November. Border guards said that on Monday, 23 migrants were detained after having crossed the razor-wire barriers into Poland, a European Union member. They were from Syria, Iraq, Cuba, the Palestinian territories and Turkmenistan. Earlier, Yemenis were also detained. Poland and the EU say the migrant pressure was organized by the Belarus government to destabilize the 27-member bloc.
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Inside a migrant caravan leaving Honduras

Hundreds of men, women and children gathered early Saturday morning in the parking lot of San Pedro Sula's main transit hub, on the edge of the northern Honduran city. The last caravan to leave San Pedro Sula was in January 2021, and contained about 7,000 people.
IMMIGRATION
Gazette

Hundreds of U.S.-bound migrants in caravan stuck at Guatemala border

TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) -Hundreds of Hondurans and Nicaraguans on Saturday reached the Guatemalan border but were prevented from crossing by Guatemalan security forces, the first such U.S.-bound migrant caravan to be formed this year in Central America. Some migrants at the Izabel border crossing in Guatemala threw objects at Guatemalan security...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honduras#Caravans#Smugglers#Ap#Guatemalan
erienewsnow.com

US and Moroccan Navy rescue 103 migrants off African coast

The US and Moroccan navies rescued 103 migrants from two rafts taking on water some 40 miles west of the Moroccan coast late Tuesday night, the US Navy said Friday. The Las Palmas Rescue Coordination Center, based in the Canary Islands off the coast of Morocco, received reports of the two migrant rafts and notified Navy ships nearby.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

US Navy nuclear submarine surfaces at Guam base

The US Navy has announced the arrival and departure of a ballistic missile submarine to Guam at the weekend. It said in a statement that the USS Nevada’s stop in Guam in the Western Pacific was a symbol of the United States’ commitment to the Inso-Pacific region. Guam itself is a US territory situated some 7,100 miles from the US West Coast, and within touching distance of the Philippines and China. “The port visit strengthens cooperation between the United States and allies in the region, demonstrating US capability, flexibility, readiness, and continuing commitment to Indo-Pacific regional security and stability,” a...
MILITARY
AFP

US worries Russian troop arrival could lead to nuclear weapons in Belarus

The United States is worried that the arrival of Russian troops in Belarus for exercises could lead to a permanent presence that might introduce nuclear weapons into the country, a senior State Department official told reporters Tuesday. Russian military forces were moving into Belarus after Moscow-allied strongman Alexander Lukashenko announced Monday that the two countries will conduct military exercises next month. The move, which came without the advance notice customarily provided to countries in the region, added to rising tensions with the West over the possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, which borders Belarus. The US official, speaking on grounds of anonymity, said the size of the Russian force arriving in Belarus was "beyond what we'd expect of a normal exercise."
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Cuba
AFP

11 dead as coalition strikes Yemen after Abu Dhabi attack: witness, medics

Eleven people were killed in coalition air strikes on Yemen's rebel-held capital Sanaa, a witness and medical sources told AFP Tuesday, after the insurgents launched a rare and deadly attack on the United Arab Emirates. "Eleven people were killed. The search is still going on for survivors in the rubble," said Akram al-Ahdal, a relative of some of the victims. A medical source confirmed the death toll. The air strikes hit two houses, leaving them in ruins, Ahdal said. The UAE is part of the Saudi-led pro-government coalition fighting rebel forces. The coalition launched fresh strikes "targeting Huthi camps and headquarters" in Sanaa on Tuesday, Saudi Arabia's state-owned Al-Ekhbariya TV tweeted.
MIDDLE EAST
Washington Post

Even if Putin doesn’t seize all of Ukraine, he has a larger strategy. The U.S. needs one, too.

John R. Bolton served as national security adviser under President Donald Trump and is the author of “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir.”. Russia’s focus on Ukraine is certainly intense. The Kremlin has massed troops and equipment along their common border; launched major cyberattacks against Kyiv’s government computer systems; planted operatives in the eastern Donbas region who could stage false-flag operations as pretexts for Russian invasion; and escalated a long-standing insistence that Ukraine is not a legitimate sovereign state.
POLITICS
fox7austin.com

Migrant caravan causing worry for Border Patrol agents

Border Patrol agents are worried about another migrant caravan as officials have experience more than 1.6 million migrant run-ins form September 2020 to September 2021. That's four times the amount than the previous year. FOX's Chris DeMeo reports.
IMMIGRATION
americanmilitarynews.com

China’s Xi threatens ‘catastrophic consequences’ if China confronted

Chinese leader Xi Jinping threatened on Monday that a confrontation with China would only result in “catastrophic consequences.”. During a speech before the virtual-only Davos World Economic Forum, Xi said the world needs to move away from what he called a “Cold War mentality.”. “Our world today is...
CHINA
The Independent

US releases new wanted photo for El Chapo’s son

The US state department has released a new image of “El Chapito”, a son of former Mexican drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, and again called for his arrest. An updated image was issued by the department last month following reports that it actually showed César Guzmán Salazar, a different son of El Chapo, according to Borderlandbeat.com.While the son who appeared in the press release is not involved in drug trafficking, US authorities said in a press release last month that Joaquín Guzmán-López was wanted for doing so.The state department’s bureau for International narcotics confirmed to The Independent on Tuesday that it...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

South Africa is over Omicron, and their good news may be a harbinger of hope for the U.S.

Johannesburg — Only eight weeks after the world first heard about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, when researchers in South Africa who discovered the strain notified global authorities, that country's wave of infections has fallen as sharply as it climbed. Not only that, but South Africa has weathered its fourth wave of COVID-19 with very little interruption to people's lives.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Germany could halt Nord Stream 2 pipeline if Russia attacks Ukraine

Germany may consider halting the Nord Stream 2 pipeline if Russia attacks Ukraine, Chancellor Olaf Scholz signalled on Tuesday, as pressure grew on his government to take a more hawkish stance on the Kremlin.Mr Scholz met NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Berlin to discuss the next steps after talks between Russia and Western states on the Kremlin’s deployment of troops along Ukraine’s border ended without a breakthrough last week.Mr Scholz has previously said Germany is open to sanctions in the event of a Russian attack on Ukraine, with everything on the table - which would include the Nord Stream 2...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy