Death of Rays bullpen catcher Jean Ramirez ruled a suicide

Trumann Democrat
 3 days ago

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The death of Tampa Bay...

Trumann Democrat

Browns DT McDowell arrested in Fla. in attack on officer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Malik McDowell, who was given a second chance by the team after serving jail time, was arrested Monday in Florida on charges of beating a police officer and public exposure. Police in Deerfield Beach, Florida, said they were responding to a “naked...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
Trumann Democrat

Rink Babka, discus medalist at 1960 Olympics, dies at 85

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Richard “Rink” Babka, a former world record holder who was part of a U.S. medals sweep in the discus at the 1960 Rome Olympics, has died. He was 85. Babka died Saturday of congestive heart failure in a hospital, according to the University of Southern California, which was informed by his partner, Sharon.
SPORTS
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Cubs open the international signing period by reportedly agreeing to deals with 2 top-50 prospects

The Chicago Cubs kicked off Major League Baseball’s international signing period Saturday by agreeing to deals with two highly ranked infielders. The Cubs most notably are signing shortstop Alexis Hernandez (Dominican Republic) for $1.3 million, third baseman Adan Sanchez (Panama) for $1.5 million and shortstop Jefferson Rojas (Dominican Republic) for $1 million, according to MLB.com. ...
MLB
State
Texas State
CBS Miami

At Least 2 Tornadoes Confirmed in SW Florida

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Sunday morning, the National Weather Service confirmed at least two tornadoes touched down in Southwest Florida. In Lee County, an EF2 tornado packed maximum winds of 118 mph. “It sounded like a racing train,” said Fort Myers resident Edward Murray. “It was really loud, and it took me off my feet and blew me against, I believe it’s the east wall, and, as I heard the sound coming, I got up to go get my daughter.” It was so powerful, it flipped his home upside down, while he was still inside. “I was in the fetal position trapped by the sink,...
LEE COUNTY, FL
The Spun

Longtime Sports Radio Host Found Dead At 69

A longtime Chicago sports radio host was reportedly found dead at the age of 69 on Sunday, according to multiple reports. Les Grobstein, a longtime overnight host for WSCR-AM670 in Chicago, was reportedly found dead in his home on Sunday. The longtime overnight host was beloved in the Chicago sports...
CHICAGO, IL
#Suicide#Ap
Daily Mail

'Lady Al Qaeda' the woman Texas synagogue hostage-taker wanted freed: She planned chemical attacks on Empire State Building and Brooklyn Bridge and demanded juror at her trial be DNA tested to see if they were Jewish

The man who stormed a Texas synagogue on the Sabbath and was holding hostages before he was shot and killed was demanding the release of 'Lady Al Qaeda,' who is serving 86 years in a federal prison less than 30 miles from where the hostage standoff took place. The suspect...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Trumann Democrat

Former Bears star Hampton faces probation for drunk driving

WINFIELD, Ind. (AP) — Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Hampton has been sentenced to one year of probation after pleading guilty to a drunken-driving charge last month in Indiana. Hampton, 64, had an open jug of wine in his truck and a blood-alcohol level twice the legal limit...
NFL
On3.com

North Carolina EDGE announces transfer to SEC school

North Carolina EDGE Tyrone Hopper announced on Twitter Monday that he will be transferring to Missouri to finish out his collegiate career in the SEC. Hopper, who redshirted once, received an extra year due to the COVID-19 blanket waiver and received another year back due to injuries, will be entering his seventh year of college at Missouri.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Trumann Democrat

