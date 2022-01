The Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers both cruised in the wild-card round with lopsided victories over the Arizona Cardinals and Philadelphia Eagles, punching their tickets to the divisional round. Now, they’ll square off for the second time this season, a rematch of their Week 3 meeting and their third showdown in the last two seasons. Kickoff in this marquee playoff matchup will be on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET from Raymond James Stadium. Below, we look at the Rams vs. Buccaneers odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions.

NFL ・ 10 HOURS AGO