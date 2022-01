OSWEGO – The City of Oswego will host an at home snowman building contest on February 19, 2022. This is open to houses and businesses in the City of Oswego. Weather permitting, we have snow! There will be three categories: Best Traditional, Most Creative and Funniest. Use your imagination and creativity. Must use front yard, side yard or back yard. Judges will be around from noon to 4 p.m.

OSWEGO, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO