1.8 magnitude earthquake reported in Midlands Saturday morning
ELGIN, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) reported a small earthquake in the area of Richland County Saturday morning.
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed a 1.8 magnitude earthquake happened Saturday around 6:24 a.m. The earthquake happened nearly 5 miles southeast of Elgin, USGS said.
The earthquake was initially recorded as a 1.3 magnitude before being upgraded to 1.8 by the USGS.
Since late December, this is the 14th earthquake reported in the Midlands area.
