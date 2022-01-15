1.8 magnitude earthquake reported in Midlands Saturday morning

ELGIN, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) reported a small earthquake in the area of Richland County Saturday morning.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed a 1.8 magnitude earthquake happened Saturday around 6:24 a.m. The earthquake happened nearly 5 miles southeast of Elgin, USGS said.

The earthquake was initially recorded as a 1.3 magnitude before being upgraded to 1.8 by the USGS.

Since late December, this is the 14th earthquake reported in the Midlands area.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.