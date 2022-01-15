ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, SC

Florence monster truck rally crushes it with fans despite weather worries

By Jack Bilyeu
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nt1Z9_0dmr1m7p00

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW)– Families from across the Pee Dee and beyond witnessed some destruction and monster truck action on Saturday at the Florence Center arena.

The parking lot was filled with multi-colored cars ready to get run over as Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live came to town.

“You sit there and see them crush the car, and to see their faces and how they enjoy it,” Roy Hancock said. “The trucks are loud, and the way they go over each other is really exciting for the kids.”

Hancock said he has loved monster trucks since he was a child, and now his son and nephew do as well. Many of the children who showed up for the event were looking forward to seeing their toys come to life.

“Hot Wheels is a big thing, especially for little boys,” Kelli Hancock said. “This will be good for them to see it in real life, then go home and play it on all their little tracks and things.”

Kaylen Snapp, senior sales manager for the Florence Center said several thousand people attended the event.

“You have younger kids walking around the concourse here with these little mini cars matching the trucks they are going to see compete,”

She said the turnout was larger than expected because Sunday’s show was canceled because of the severe weather forecast for the region.

“Hot Wheels went ahead and made the decision to cancel Sunday’s show,” Snapp said. “We can issue them a refund at the box office, or they can come out and enjoy the show today.”

Snapp said she was excited for people to see the event, which she said is a major production. She also hoped people driving by would not be worried by the loud noises.

“This is their first time in the area,” Snapp said. “They are bringing old trucks, new trucks and just destroying everything in their path.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

Portion of Hwy 501 blocked after collision in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting a portion of Highway 501 is blocked after a crash Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 5:42 a.m. in the area of Highway 501 and Rhoda Loop, according to the SCHP website. Details are limited at this time. Count on News13 for updates.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach airport saw a record-breaking 3.2M passengers in 2021

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A record 3.2 million passengers went through the Myrtle Beach International Airport last year, according to an announcement Tuesday afternoon. That statistic includes 1.5 million people who arrived at the airport, and about the same number who departed. 2021’s numbers were 23% above 2019’s passenger numbers — the previous record. […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florence, SC
Sports
Florence, SC
Cars
City
Florence, SC
WBTW News13

1 person hurt Monday evening in shooting in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was shot and taken to a hospital Monday evening in Florence County, the sheriff’s office said. It happened in an area of Savannah Grove Road, and the person’s injuries were not life-threatening, according to Major Michael Nunn of the sheriff’s office. Nunn said a suspect was taken into […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Monster Trucks#Vehicles#The Florence Center#Nexstar Media Inc
WBTW News13

Winter weather possible across the area Friday into Saturday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Winter weather is possible Friday into Saturday across the viewing area. The main timing of the system looks to be as early as Friday morning, continuing until Saturday morning. A cold front will press through the Carolinas and be offshore by Friday morning, but the main precipitation will be behind […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

1 stabbed in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to a hospital Monday morning after being stabbed in Myrtle Beach, police said. Officers responded about 4:20 a.m. to the area of 7th Avenue North and Flagg Street and found a person who had apparently been stabbed, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
WBTW News13

Crews battle hotel fire along South Ocean Boulevard

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Crews with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Coral Beach Resort Saturday night. MBFD asks you avoid the area near 1105 S Ocean Boulevard. Details are limited and there is no word yet what caused the fire. Count on News13 for updates.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

News13 Pet of the Weekend: Buttermilk Biscuit

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Jan. 15-16 is Buttermilk Biscuit, a 5-month-old kitten available for adoption through the Grand Strand Humane Society. Buttermilk Biscuit came to the shelter as a stray and had an injured leg, according to spokeswoman Kathy Robinson. However, the injury is fully healed, and Buttermilk […]
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

1 hurt in shooting early Sunday on Highway 17 in Little River

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to the hospital early Sunday morning after a shooting in Little River, according to Horry County police. HCPD responded about 2:40 a.m. to an area on Highway 17 north. No details about the incident or information about the person’s condition were immediately available. The shooting remains […]
LITTLE RIVER, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

12K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy