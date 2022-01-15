Coast Guard sets Port Condition Zulu for Port of Virginia as winter storm approaches

PORTSMOUTH, Va.– The Coast Guard set a modified Port Condition Zulu for the Port of Virginia that goes into effect Sunday afternoon.

Captain of the Port set modified Port Condition Zulu for the coastal waters of Virginia from Cape Charles Light south to the Virginia-North Carolina border due to winter storm coming to the area. This goes into effect at 3 p.m., Sunday, January 16.

Other than vessels designated by the Captain of the Port, the Coast Guard says no vessels may enter, transit, move, or anchor within the closed area. The Port of Virginia within the Chesapeake Bay and northern Virginia coastal waters will remain open to all vessel traffic and commercial activities.

Officials want to caution the maritime community to take the necessary precautions as the storm approaches.

The Coast Guard encourages the public to stay off the water. The Coast Guard’s search and rescue capabilities degrade as storm conditions strengthen. This means help could be delayed. Boaters should heed weather watches, warnings, and small craft advisories.

They also say to secure small watercraft, life rings, lifejackets and belongings.

Lastly, the Coast Guard warns the public to stay informed as conditions change.

For urgent safety of life issues, please contact the Sector Virginia Command Center on VHF-FM Channel 16 or call (757) 483-8567.

