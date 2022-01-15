ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Executive Director of the Senior Bowl touts athleticism of Minnesota DL Boye Mafe

By Paul Harvey
saturdaytradition.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoye Mafe showed progression each season of his career at Minnesota. Now, he has a chance to begin his career in the NFL. Mafe originally joined the Gophers as a 3-star member of the 2017 recruiting class. As a redshirt freshman in 2018, he posted half a sack....

saturdaytradition.com

Comments / 0

