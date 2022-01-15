ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Passaic, NJ

Catastrophe averted as fire near New Jersey chemical plant is contained

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WkYg5_0dmr0bNd00

PASSAIC, N.J. (AP) — A dramatic fire near a chemical plant burned through the night and into Saturday in northern New Jersey but led to no evacuation orders or serious injuries — just heavy smoke that was seen and smelled in nearby New York City.

The fire at Majestic Industries and the Qualco chemical plant in Passaic was in buildings housing plastics, pallets and chlorine, officials said, but catastrophe was averted.

Crews battled pockets of the blaze into the morning, Passaic Mayor Hector Lora said, but it was contained.

The fire was prevented from reaching the main chemical plant, which could have endangered the densely populated New York City suburbs of New Jersey, Lora said.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uLXZ7_0dmr0bNd00
    This image from video provided by Mikey B shows a fire near a New Jersey chemical plant, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 in Passaic, N.J. A fire at a New Jersey chemical plant with flames and smoke visible for miles in the night sky Friday has spread to multiple buildings, threatening to reach the plant’s chemical storage area, authorities said.(Mikey B via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JDrae_0dmr0bNd00
    This image from video provided by Mikey B shows a fire near a New Jersey chemical plant, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 in Passaic, N.J. A fire at a New Jersey chemical plant with flames and smoke visible for miles in the night sky Friday has spread to multiple buildings, threatening to reach the plant’s chemical storage area, authorities said.(Mikey B via AP)

Nearby residents were advised to close their windows but were not required to evacuate, with officials saying air quality remained acceptable and would be monitored.

Some residents fled nonetheless.

“It’s worrying. You don’t know what’s going to happen,” Joel Heredia told WCBS-TV.

Frigid weather froze water from hydrants and hoses, hampering boats trying to draw water from the Passaic River and causing firefighters to slip and fall, Lora said. One firefighter went to the hospital with an eye injury, he said.

PHOTO: Portland officials condemn police training slide that called protestor a ‘dirty hippy’

Security guard Justin Johnson told WCBS-TV he was working alone, checking water pressure, when he noticed smoke coming from a smokestack-like tower. He wasn’t sure what to make of it but called the fire department as alarms went off.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WNCT

Some ‘squatted’ trucks could soon be illegal in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Some “squatted” trucks could soon be illegal in South Carolina and the bill has the support of the Myrtle Beach Police Department. The trucks are a Carolina staple — with a lifted front end and a lowered back end. A bill before the South Carolina senate looks to limit some […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WNCT

Survey: NC ranks in top 5 for best drivers in the United States

GREENVILLE. N.C (WNCT) — Everyone hates being stuck in traffic. Driving conditions in each state are far from the same. According to a survey conducted by WalletHub, North Carolina ranked as the 4th best driving state in the United States. North Carolina’s rankings compared to other states includes:  23rd – Share of Rush-Hour Traffic Congestion  20th – Car Theft Rate  9th – Auto-Repair Shops per Capita  17th – Average Gas […]
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Passaic, NJ
Accidents
Passaic, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Passaic, NJ
WNCT

Myrtle Beach airport saw a record-breaking 3.2M passengers in 2021

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A record 3.2 million passengers went through the Myrtle Beach International Airport last year, according to an announcement Tuesday afternoon. That statistic includes 1.5 million people who arrived at the airport, and about the same number who departed. 2021’s numbers were 23% above 2019’s passenger numbers — the previous record. […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chemical Plant#Weather#Passaic River#Accident#Ap#Majestic Industries#Wcbs Tv
WNCT

Commissioner Causey to present grant checks to five local fire departments

RALEIGH, N.C. – North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey will distribute grant checks totaling $25,000 to five volunteer fire departments when he travels to Pitt, Pamlico and Jones counties on Wednesday. The grants are the result of a $500,000 contribution made by Blue Cross Blue Shield NC to help firefighters in North Carolina. Half of the […]
POLITICS
WNCT

TSA seizes 254 firearms at North Carolina airports in 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Transportation Security Administration officers seized 106 guns at Raleigh-Durham International Airport in 2021, nearly double the number they seized at the airport in the previous year, a news release said. Another 100 firearms were taken at the security checkpoint at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, three times the total in 2020. In […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

5 children rescued after going missing on Belews Creek in NC

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Five children were found safe after going missing on Belews Creek on Monday, according to an official with knowledge of the scene. A man had five of his children go in the water on an inflatable paddle boat at the Pine Hall Boat Ramp on Belews Lake. At some point […]
BELEWS CREEK, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNCT

North Carolina Coastal Federation takes steps to reduce pollution

NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) – During the month of January, the North Carolina Coastal Federation takes advantage of the “no potting closure” a time where crab harvesting isn’t allowed to remove crab pots and fishing gear that is polluting waterways. 24 crews have been working on this project from the Northeastern coast all the way down […]
NEWPORT, NC
WNCT

If you’re heading for retirement, these are the places in NC, US you should be going

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Many Americans who have bid farewell to the workforce or are thinking about it are turning to places that offer affordability, a strong economy, quality health care options, less traffic, and overall, more comfort. Neighborhoods outside major cities and metropolitan areas have grown in popularity among retirees, with 26% moving to […]
REAL ESTATE
WNCT

WNCT

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy