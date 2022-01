The Pittsburgh Steelers were blown out against the Chiefs in the Wild Card round of the playoffs and these three players deserve a large portion of the blame. The Steelers defense did enough to make it a game in the first quarter, but once the gas tank started running low, it was all downhill from there. The defense really struggled from the second quarter through the remainder of the game, and the offense was largely to blame for this embarrassing performance as they could do nothing to help.

