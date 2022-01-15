ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Tim Allen returns as Santa for Disney+ series

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eG7jK_0dmr0LS700

(NEXSTAR) – Grab the hot cocoa — Tim Allen is coming back as the man in red as part of “The Santa Clause” limited series on Disney+.

Disney announced Allen will reprise his role as Scott Calvin, aka Santa, a role he played in the three films of “The Santa Clause” franchise. The first film, “The Santa Clause,” was released in 1994. Allen then starred in two sequels, “The Santa Clause 2” in 2002 and “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause” in 2006.

Netflix raises monthly subscription prices for all plans

In the upcoming limited series, Scott Calvin is nearing his 65th birthday and realizing he can’t be Santa forever, Disney reveals. He now has two children and is “starting to lose a step in his Santa duties.” Throughout the series, he sets out to find a replacement Santa and prepares his family for life outside the North Pole.

Production is set to begin in March, according to Disney, but a release date has not been announced. It also isn’t clear how long the series will last. Other Disney+ limited series have had about 10 episodes.

Fans at Disney World reportedly wait almost 7 hours for dragon-shaped popcorn bucket

Friday’s announcement was met with mixed reviews on social media. Some were excited for their childhood favorite to return, while others say the new series could “mess with a classic.”

Since first appearing as Santa, Allen has had roles in Disney’s “Toy Story” franchise and other children’s films. Most recently, Allen starred in “Last Man Standing.” The show initially appeared on ABC for six seasons before being canceled. Following a year-long hiatus, FOX revived the show, which came to an end in 2021 after nine seasons.

“The Santa Clause” is one of the many original franchises Disney+ is revisiting. In late 2021, on “Disney+ Day,” the streaming service announced new movies and series based on numerous classics, including “Ice Age,” “Enchanted,” “Cheaper By the Dozen,” and “Hocus Pocus.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Attorney to appeal Vegas ruling in Ruggs crash records case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A lawyer for ex-Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs’ girlfriend said Thursday he’ll appeal a Las Vegas judge’s decision to grant prosecutors access to the woman’s medical records after a fatal high-speed crash that cost Ruggs his spot on the team. Attorney...
LAS VEGAS, NV
WNCT

FBI arrests Oath Keepers leader on Jan. 6 charges

(The Hill) – Federal prosecutors have charged the founder of the Oath Keepers and 10 other members of the far-right militia group with seditious conspiracy for their role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, the Justice Department announced Thursday. Stewart Rhodes, 56, was arrested Thursday in Little Elm,...
LITTLE ELM, TX
Inside the Magic

‘Frozen’ Voice Actress Unexpectedly Passes Away

An actress well-known for her role as the voice of Princess Anna in the Japanese dub of Disney’s Frozen (2013) blockbuster has unexpectedly passed away at age 35. Sayaka Kanda was also known for her recent voiceover work on Idoly Pride, Star Blazers 2202, and Convenience Store Boyfriends. People Magazine shared an English translation of details provided on Kanda’s official website:
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Allen
Inside the Magic

Disney World Bride Kicks Out Cheating Groom, Everyone He Knows at Wedding

The idea of having a Disney Fairytale Wedding is a dream for many a Disney-loving bride-to-be who wants to feel like a real-life Disney Princess, if only for a day. One Walt Disney World Resort bride, however, did not have the most traditionally magical experience on her big day at the flagship Disney theme park property.
ORLANDO, FL
BGR.com

Netflix’s most popular original movie of all time is getting two sequels

While Netflix's most popular show is full of unfamiliar faces, the same can't be said of its biggest movie. Last year, Red Notice quickly became the streaming service's most-watched movie of all time. With Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot in starring roles, its success was all but assured. As such, it's no real surprise that Netflix wants to bring the trio back for a sequel. In fact, according to Deadline, Netflix is planning on shooting two Red Notice sequels back to back.
TV & VIDEOS
Inside the Magic

VIDEO: Indiana Jones Crushed In Disney Stunt Show Accident

Disney Guests have a ton of entertainment options to look forward to and enjoy while visiting the Disney Parks. whether it’s thrilling attractions like Splash Mountain and Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster or fun and inventive shows like Fantasmic! and all of the fun parades that take place, there is so much fun to be had while at Walt Disney World. And speaking of shows, one of my and many Guests’ favorites can be found at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney World#Limited Series#The Santa Clause#Santa For Disney#Toy Story#Abc#Fox
Inside the Magic

Disney Characters May End Up Fired If This Happens

While at Disney World or Disneyland, there are so many important parts that makeup Guests’ experiences. The incredible rides like Splash Mountain and Pirates of the Caribbean, the delicious restaurants like Cinderella’s Royal Table and Le Cellier Steakhouse, or the jaw-dropping theming of lands like Pandora – The World of Avatar or Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge all add to the magic that can be found at Disney. One of the most important and interactive aspects of the Parks, however, can be found in the characters that walk around.
TRAVEL
Popculture

Gal Gadot Lands Iconic Disney Villain Role

Gal Gadot is going from hero to villain. She may be known for bringing DC Comics' Wonder Woman to the big screen, but now she's slated to play an iconic Dinsey villain. Deadline reported in November that Gadot was cast as the Evil Queen in the upcoming live-action adaption of Snow White. She will star opposite Rachel Zegler, who's playing the titular role in Disney's remake.
MOVIES
imdb.com

The 7 Best Movies New to Netflix in January 2022

New year, new… us? A week into the year, 2022 doesn’t feel totally different than the last one. Still, a new year means a fresh start for streaming content, even if the awards season is far, far from over, and we’ll still be talking about the same dozen movies for the next three months. Many of which are on Netflix, including the Christmas weekend streaming smash “Don’t Look Up” (which both irked and wired viewers for either its bracing assault on climate change denial or too tepid treatment of the same; you pick), as well as Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Lost Daughter,” a directorial debut that, in some ways, reduces the bursting historical context of its Elena Ferrante source novel to a Hollywood-friendly adaptation. (Even as the film leaves much to the viewer’s own making.)
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Sports
ComicBook

The Santa Clause Star David Krumholtz "Shocked" by Sequel Series at Disney+

Ho, ho, hold on! The Santa Clause star David Krumholtz is "shocked" at news Disney+ has ordered a sequel series with Tim Allen returning as Scott Calvin. Krumholtz played Bernard, the Head Elf of the North Pole, opposite Allen in 1994's The Santa Clause and 2002 sequel The Santa Clause 2. Krumholtz did not return for the third film, 2006's The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause, revealing in an interview with Vulture last month its script "devalued" the sarcastic lead elf and that he could not "in good conscience" reprise the role.
TV & VIDEOS
Creative Bloq

Shocking Disney animation secret leaves the internet reeling

Before the time of modern animations and CGI, Disney was known for its stunning hand-drawn animations. Dinsey's animations spanned over six decades, releasing all your favourite Disney films from Fantasia to Peter Pan. But last year we were introduced to theses classic in a surprising new light. Several of the...
MOVIES
Fatherly

Tim Allen Is Shockingly Returning to His Most Famous Role

Remember when Tim Allen killed Santa Claus on Christmas Eve when he scared the jolly man who was on the roof delivering presents in The Santa Clause? It was a strange start to a kid movie, for Santa to essentially die, with the movie following a reluctant man forced to take over Santa’s duties thanks to a binding legal clause.
MOVIES
Variety

Nicole Byer, Lauren Lapkus to Lead Netflix Animated Series ‘Bad Crimes,’ Mike Judge and Greg Daniels to Produce

Netflix has ordered the animated comedy series “Bad Crimes” with Nicole Byer and Lauren Lapkus set to voice the lead roles, Variety has learned. The 10-episode series is described as a dark comedy procedural. It follows Kara (Byer) and Jennie (Lapkus), two FBI agents who travel across the country to solve grisly crimes while juggling their friendship, career ambitions, and as many men as possible. Nicole Silverberg (“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”) created the series and also serve as executive producer. Comedy powerhouses Mike Judge and Greg Daniels also executive produce along with Dustin Davis under their newly formed Bandera Entertainment banner. Judge...
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Watch Shrek's Donkey Absolutely Roast A Universal Studios Guest For Wearing Minnie Mouse Ears Into The Park

Part of the magic of visiting a theme park is that it feels like anything can happen. Whether you’re hurtling through the air on a gravity-defying ride or having a close encounter with one of your favorite film characters, these parks are designed to keep us on our toes. Now at Universal Studios, it looks like we won’t ever be able to let our guard down – because Shrek’s Donkey just unloaded on a guest he caught wearing Disney merchandise.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Video: Big Rat On the Loose in Walt Disney World Had Guests Running

Sometimes it’s not just the character interactions that can make for unique experiences at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort. A resurfaced video from a character meet-and-greet with Baloo and King Louie of The Jungle Book (1967) at Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort went south when a rather large rat made it’s way straight through the meet-and-greet and had Guests running and dancing to avoid it.
ANIMALS
WNCT

WNCT

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy