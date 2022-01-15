ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winsome Sears, the first woman of color to hold statewide office in Virginia, sworn in as lieutenant governor

By Dean Mirshahi
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Republican Winsome E. Sears was sworn in as Virginia’s lieutenant governor on Saturday, the first woman of color, and only the second woman, to hold a statewide office in the commonwealth.

Sears, a former state delegate, will preside over the state Senate as lieutenant governor. As president of the 40-member chamber, Sears will be tasked with breaking tied votes when lawmakers are locked on a measure.

Sears, the first Black Republican woman to be elected to the Virginia General Assembly, represented Norfolk in the House of Delegates from 2002 to 2004. She emigrated from Jamaica when she was a child and served in the Marines before running for office.

The job of Lt. Gov., the only statewide office that is part-time, is mainly an administrative role, but one seen as a springboard to the Executive Mansion. Gov. Ralph Northam and two former Virginia governors, Sen Tim Kaine (D-Va.) and Douglas Wilder, all served as lieutenant governor before taking the commonwealth’s top elected office.

    Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears waves after taking her oath of office during an inauguration ceremony, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, right, stands with her husband, Terence Sears, during her inauguration ceremony, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    Virginia Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears reacts after she was sworn in during an inauguration ceremony, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, center left, walks with her husband, Terence Sears, prior to an inauguration ceremony, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, waves to the crowd during inaugural festivities at the Capitol Saturday Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
    Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, second from left, addresses the media as he prepares to sign executive orders in the Governors conference room as Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, left, Attorney General Jason Miyares, second from right, and Secretary of the Commonwealth, Kay Cole James, right, look on at the Capitol Saturday Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
    Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, center, signs executive orders in the Governors conference room as Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, left, Suzanne Youngkin, Second from left, Attorney General Jason Miyares, second from right, and Secretary of the Commonwealth, Kay Cole James, right, look on at the Capitol Saturday Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
    Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears takes the oath of office during an inauguration ceremony, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears takes the oath of office during an inauguration ceremony, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears, left, speaks with Virginia first lady Suzanne Youngkin during an inauguration ceremony, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears waves after taking her oath of office during an inauguration ceremony, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears waves after taking her oath of office during an inauguration ceremony, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

The official duties of Virginia’s lieutenant governor are to preside over the state Senate as the president of the 40-member chamber and to succeed the governor if they were to leave office before their term is over.

The lieutenant governor casts tie-breaking votes when state senators are split on a measure and can make rulings on disputes between lawmakers.

