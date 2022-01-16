Boston’s COVID Vaccination Requirement Is Now In Effect

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement for certain indoor spaces went into effect on Saturday.

Proof of at least one vaccine dose will be required for patrons and workers at indoor dining, fitness and entertainment venues. Evidence of a second dose will be required a month later, on February 15.

The vaccine requirement, announced last month, follows similar orders in New York City, Chicago, Philadelphia.

“The best tool we have to end the ongoing COVID surge, reduce hospitalization rates and save lives is for everyone to get vaccinated,” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said Saturday. “We are putting this measure in place to help safeguard our residents, our businesses and our community.”

Boston’s requirement is being called the “B Together” initiative.

“Honestly the pros are just making sure everyone is healthy, that we’re all safe, that we’re doing what we need to do to get past all this crazy time,” said Britney Marenna of Healthworks Coolidge Corner. “Cons, I would say the only thing is there just a slight backup at the desk sometimes when it’s busy. It could just take a little bit longer for the check-in process.”

Some residents out enjoying their Saturday night in Boston said they don’t really mind the extra step.

Verification can be done by showing a vaccine card, a digital picture of a vaccine card, a picture of any official immunization record, a city-designated app, or any other COVID vaccine verification app, like the one recently rolled out by the state.