Chronic cough can have a significant impact on patient quality of life, and recognizing it as an individual condition may help optimize its treatment. Chronic cough (CC) can be debilitating for patients, as it is a difficult disease to treat as a standalone condition not related to other systemic diseases. A recent study on the burden and impact of CC in a primary care setting in the United Kingdom found that recognizing CC as a standalone condition and detecting it earlier are crucial to getting patients referred to specialists and given targeted treatment.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO