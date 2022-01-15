Man Shot At Auto Repair Shop In The Loop

REVERE (CBS) – Revere Police said Tuesday that a child ended up with a cut foot after an incident in an apartment building elevator Monday night. I-Team sources originally told WBZ-TV a child had been stabbed at the complex on Revere Beach Boulevard around 8 p.m. but the injuries were minor and that the child did not need to go to the hospital. Police released an official statement on the incident Tuesday morning. “We did not have any child stabbed last evening. The child suffered a laceration on the foot in the building elevator. Mom was standing outside the elevator door when it closed while the child was alone inside. DCF was notified,” said Captain Amy O’Hara. After the incident, officers were seen taking a man into custody. Police explained that as well. “Andrew Gomez, was placed under arrest for a probation violation who was at this location and fled the scene when police and fire were called,” O’ Hara said.

