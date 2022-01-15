ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Man Shot At Auto Repair Shop In The Loop

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (CBS) – A 40-year-old man is shot and wounded at an auto repair shop in the Loop Saturday Morning. Around 10:55 a.m., an unknown offender approached a business on the 2200 block of South Wabash and began looking...

chicago.cbslocal.com

cbslocal.com

Woman Shot, Killed In Parked Car In Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was shot and killed in a parked car in Englewood Wednesday evening. At 7 p.m., the 29-year-old woman was sitting in a parked car in the 7400 block of South Vincennes Avenue when two assailants came up – and one took out a gun and shot the woman, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
WCAX

Schuyler Falls auto repair shop destroyed in fire

SCHUYLER FALLS, N.Y. (WCAX) - An auto repair shop in Schuyler Falls is a total loss after being burned down by a fire. The South Plattsburgh Fire Department says they responded to Simpson’s Auto Repair on Military Turnpike Monday around 6 p.m. Several crews showed up to help in...
SCHUYLER FALLS, NY
cbslocal.com

Man, 3-Year-Old Girl Shot In Car In Chatham

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man and a 3-year-old girl were shot and wounded in a car in Chatham Thursday evening. At 7:20 p.m., a 26-year-old man and the young girl were in a black Ford on 79th Street east of State Street when they pulled up alongside another car. Someone in the second car took out a gun and shot the man and girl, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man found beaten to death in South Loop apartment

CHICAGO - A man was found beaten to death Tuesday night inside a South Loop apartment. Police were responding to a call of battery around 9:19 p.m. at an apartment in the 2100 block of South Michigan Avenue when they found a 56-year-old man unresponsive with injuries to his head, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
cbslocal.com

Man And Woman Dead In Naperville Murder-Suicide

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman and her ex-husband were found dead Tuesday morning in an apparent murder-suicide at an apartment complex in Naperville. Police said, around 7:30 a.m., officers responded to a domestic incident at an apartment complex on the 1300 block of Crab Apple Court. After several attempts...
NAPERVILLE, IL
CBS Boston

Man Shot At Blackstone Valley Mall

MILLBURY (CBS) — A man is hurt after he was shot at the Blackstone Valley Mall Saturday. Police say he was shot in the shoulder and left with a non-life-threatening injury. Officers responded to the upper entrance of the Blackstone Valley 14 Cinema de Lux for a report of multiple shots fired around 8:55 p.m. No word yet on any arrests. Police are investigating. Anyone with information should call 508-865-3521.
BLACKSTONE, MA
cbslocal.com

2 Men Shot In Car Near Ford City Mall

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were shot in a car near the Ford City Mall on the Southwest Side Friday afternoon. At 1:25 p.m., the men – ages 19 and 33 – were in a car in the 7600 block of South Cicero Avenue when someone shot them both, police said.
OAK LAWN, IL
CBS Chicago

Man Hospitalized After Monday Morning Bronzeville Fire

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is recovering at University of Chicago Hospital after he was badly burnt in a fire Monday morning in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood. Firefighters responded to an apartment building on Drexel near 44th street and rescued one man from inside. At last check, he’s listed in serious to critical condition.
CHICAGO, IL
cbslocal.com

Woman Dies After Stockton Shooting Sunday

Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Stockton. A man and a woman were found on E. Marsh Street suffering from gunshot wounds. The woman died from her injuries. No word on possible suspects.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Miami

South Florida Corrections Officer Mercedes Patterson Charged In Assault

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A South Florida corrections officer was arrested after she reportedly assaulted a woman in Miramar. Mercedes Patterson, 28, has been charged with burglary with assault or battery. According to police, she broke through the door of her former girlfriend’s apartment at “Lake Vista Apartments” in Miramar on Thursday to get to her and her new romantic partner. Once inside, Patterson is accused of pushing her ex to the side and then hitting the second woman multiple times, causing a cut on her face. Patterson reportedly told police that she was the one who was attacked and she was just protecting herself.
MIRAMAR, FL
CBS Boston

Child Suffers Cut Foot In Elevator Incident At Revere Apartment Complex

REVERE (CBS) – Revere Police said Tuesday that a child ended up with a cut foot after an incident in an apartment building elevator Monday night. I-Team sources originally told WBZ-TV a child had been stabbed at the complex on Revere Beach Boulevard around 8 p.m. but the injuries were minor and that the child did not need to go to the hospital. Police released an official statement on the incident Tuesday morning. “We did not have any child stabbed last evening. The child suffered a laceration on the foot in the building elevator. Mom was standing outside the elevator door when it closed while the child was alone inside. DCF was notified,” said Captain Amy O’Hara. After the incident, officers were seen taking a man into custody.  Police explained that as well. “Andrew Gomez, was placed under arrest for a probation violation who was at this location and fled the scene when police and fire were called,” O’ Hara said.
REVERE, MA
wgan.com

Firefighters respond to explosion at Lewiston auto repair shop

LEWISTON, Maine (WGAN) Fire crews were at the scene of an explosion in Lewiston on Friday morning. According to the Sun Journal, the explosion was reported at Top Gear Auto Care on Sabattus St. around 11:15 a.m. The blast blew out the back of the building. A witness said he...
LEWISTON, ME
cbslocal.com

Man Seriously Wounded In Shooting In Hyde Park; Possibly Involving University Of Chicago Police

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was seriously wounded in a shooting late Tuesday morning in Hyde Park, in an incident which might have involved University of Chicago Police. A Fire Department spokesperson confirmed a man in his 20s was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious to critical condition after a shooting near 53rd Street and Woodlawn Avenue.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Philly

Police Searching For Older Model Cadillac In Connection To Murder Of Pregnant Woman Last November

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have released surveillance video in hopes of finding the suspects involved in the deadly shooting of a pregnant woman and her unborn child. The victim, identified as 32-year-old Jessica Covington, was returning home from her own baby shower when she was shot multiple times on Palmetto Street in the city’s Lawncrest neighborhood in November 2021. Police say the car pictured below is the car that was used by the shooters. It’s described as a 1999 to 2004 Cadillac Seville, light in color with distinct black trim. Investigators say the car was in the area about 10 minutes before the shooting and was last seen driving off on Tabor Road, towards Adams Avenue following the shooting. A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

