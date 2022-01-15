ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Olympic favorite Kamila Valieva wins European figure skating title in rout

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RZGW8_0dmqxuuP00
Figure skater Kamila Valieva of Russia performs a spin during the ladies' free skate at the ISU European Figure Skating Championships at the Tondiraba Ice Hall in Tallinn, Estonia.

Kamila Valieva underlined her status as the favorite for the women’s Olympic figure skating gold medal as she won the European title by a commanding 22-point margin on Saturday.

Valieva continued Russian domination of women’s figure skating by completing her country’s sweep of all four events at the championships.

Competing at her first major championships, the 15-year-old Valieva fell on a triple axel in the free skate but landed three quadruple jumps, skating to Bolero. That meant Valieva stayed comfortably ahead of her two main challengers, her Russian teammates Anna Shcherbakova and Alexandra Trusova.

Valieva scored 168.61 points in the free skate, 17 below the world best she set earlier this season but still the highest of the competition, for a 259.06 total. World champion Shcherbakova recovered from a fourth-place short program to post a clean free skate and move up to the silver medal position with 237.42.

Trusova attempted four quads but fell on two of them as she finished third with 234.36.

Belgian skater Loena Hendrickx placed a surprise second in the short program, but two falls in the free skate and her lack of quad jumps left her fourth overall, 26 points off the podium.

Russians have won every women’s gold medal at the European championships since 2014 with a succession of young skaters with ever-more spectacular jumps and often-brief careers, many trained by Valieva’s coach Eteri Tutberidze.

Next month, Valieva will aim to become the third consecutive Russian to win the Olympic women’s gold after 2014 champion Adelina Sotnikova and the Tutberidze-coached 2018 winner, Alina Zagitova.

Earlier, Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov saw off a challenge from another Russian duo to retain their ice dance title.

Skating to music by Russian composer Sergei Rachmaninov, Sinitsina and Katsalapov scored 130.07 points in the free dance for a total of 217.96 points to beat Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin on 213.20.

Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri took the bronze for Italy on 207.97.

Four-time world champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France skipped the European championships to reduce the risk of catching the coronavirus before next month’s Olympics.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Now Prince Andrew is facing trial, the palace must find a way to ‘de-royal’ him

Well, he’s surely sweating now. One by one, the options are running out for Prince Andrew. He has just lost his latest legal battle after Manhattan federal court judge Lewis Kaplan’s ruling today that the sexual abuse lawsuit against him should proceed to trial, despite his lawyers advancing a variety of technical arguments, including that Virginia Giuffre no longer lives in the US, that she agreed in a 2009 deal not to pursue claims against certain other people, and that the court summons had not been properly served. He now faces a long trial that is likely to cause considerable reputational damage to the royal family in a year when everyone was supposed to be celebrating the Queen’s platinum jubilee.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Figure Skating#Olympics#Free Skate#European#Belgian#Russians
The Guardian

China warns west against rapid interest rate rise

China has warned the US and Europe against a rapid rise in interest rates that would “slam on the brakes” of the global recovery from the pandemic. Central banks should maintain the monetary stimulus or risk “serious economic consequences” from the spillover effects with developing markets bearing the brunt.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

Family of Cornwall girl, 6, misled over cause of death, coroner finds

A six-year-old girl thought to have died from sepsis was in fact suffering from a blood condition triggered by E coli infection, an inquest has found. Coco Rose Bradford was taken to the Royal Cornwall hospital in the summer of 2017 suffering from stomach problems and later transferred to the Bristol Royal hospital for children, where she died.
HEALTH
Hello Magazine

Andy Murray on 'missing' wife Kim and their kids in emotionally-charged post-match speech

Andy Murray has made a sensational return to Australian tennis, making it all the way through to the final of the Sydney Tennis Classic this weekend. Although he lost to Russia's Aslan Karatsev, the 34-year-old is now looking ahead to the Australian Open in Melbourne. His participation comes after he missed the last two Australian Opens due to his pelvic injury and the pandemic.
TENNIS
The Guardian

Don’t demonise those who refuse the Covid vaccine

I read David Green’s letter on anti-vaxxers (12 January) and empathised with the letter written in response (13 January). The week before Christmas my dad died of Covid. The intensive care consultant couldn’t have been clearer that, in her opinion, if he had been vaccinated he would not have developed Covid pneumonia to the severity that he did.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Novak Djokovic saga in Australia not good for anyone, says Andy Murray

Andy Murray has labelled Novak Djokovic’s deportation from Australia “a s***show”.One of the most extraordinary episodes in tennis history ended with the Federal Court of Australia upholding the decision of the country’s Immigration Minister to cancel Djokovic’s visa for a second time.The nine-time Australian Open champion found himself in a fight with the government from the moment he landed in Melbourne last week as a political storm raged over an exemption allowing him into the country despite being unvaccinated against coronavirus.Now he is heading home, leaving the rest of the players and the tournament to try to bring the focus...
TENNIS
AFP

Valieva, 15, completes Russian Euro skate sweep ahead of Olympics

Russia's Kamila Valieva, just 15 years old, hammered home her status as Olympic Games gold medal favourite on Saturday when she swept to the European title in Tallinn. Their main rivals for Olympic gold, French pair Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, the 2018 Olympic runners-up, opted to miss the event in Tallinn as a health precaution ahead of the Beijing Games.
SPORTS
The Guardian

The Guardian

119K+
Followers
45K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy