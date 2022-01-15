Jamaica arrests suspect in connection to assassination of Haitian president

© Getty Images

Jamaican officials arrested arrested a Haitian, ex-senator who is suspected of playing a role in the assassination of Haiti's late President Jovenel Moïse last year.

Haitan police confirmed to The Associated Press that John Joël Joseph is now in custody in the Caribbean nation. Jamaican police also told the outlet that additional people were arrested on Saturday in connection to the assassination of Moïse.

Authorities are still trying to determine if those who were detained along with Joseph are his relatives.

Joseph himself was a member of a political party in Haiti opposed to Moïse.

Moïse was shot and killed inside his private home on July 7, 2021, in Haiti's capital city of Port-au-Prince.

The news follows the arrest of a Colombian man named Mario "Floro" Palacios, who was detained on an immigration violation in Jamaica last October. On Jan. 7, U.S. authorities intercepted Palacios to try him in a Miami Court.

Haiti has arrested more than 40 people in connection with Moïse's death, including 18 former Colombian soldiers and the head of the former president's security team.