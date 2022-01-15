Coach K back, No. 8 Duke rolls inside to beat NC State

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the top college football recruit in the country. The five-star quarterback has scholarship offers from nearly every major program. The class of 2023 product has been taking his time with his recruitment, though he could be getting closer to a...
Alabama quarterback Stone Hollenbach, a former Crimson Tide walk-on, has committed to play at Western Michigan, he announced on Twitter. The 6-foot-3, 208-pound signal caller never played a snap at Alabama but figures to factor more into the game plan with the Broncos in 2022. He first announced on Twitter...
As Jaxson Dart and Michael Trigg look at transferring away from the USC football program, it appears as if they have a couple destinations in mind. One of the most interesting quarterbacks in this round of transfers is apparently getting close to making a decision. Jaxson Dart, who decided to transfer away from the USC football program after Lincoln Riley was hired, has trimmed his list of possible transfer destinations to a couple schools, according to a report from On3.
ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum isn’t wavering off his stance that Alabama should be the nation’s top team heading into next season. Speaking on “McElroy and Cubelic In the Morning,” Finebaum revealed that he’s still high on the Tide, notable draft losses and transfers notwithstanding.
The Eastern Conference is full of amazing teams and the Miami Heat is certainly one of them. But the biggest difference between the Heat and the other teams in the league is their ability to comb through hidden gems. One of their last founding is the undrafted rookie center Omer Yurtseven.
Mark Packer discussed this week the decision by Xavier Thomas to return to Clemson during the Packer and Durham Show. Packer expects the Tigers to dominate on defense in 2022. "For (Clemson coach) Dabo (...)
Duke won a second consecutive conference game on Saturday, beating NC State by 15 in Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils were led by an interior attack that saw Mark Williams, Paolo Banchero, and Theo John all reach double figures. Williams nearly recorded a triple-double, logging 19 points, 11 rebounds, and a career best eight blocks. Banchero added a team high 21 points while John scored a career (at Duke) best 10 points off the bench.
Former Georgia Bulldogs redshirt freshman wide receiver Justin Robinson is transferring within the SEC to the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Robinson entered the NCAA transfer portal following UGA’s national championship victory. Robinson will be a key piece in Mike Leach’s air raid offense. Robinson figures to see more touches of...
19:36: Look how well State boxes out Williams and Banchero on Griffin’s three point attempt. 19:17: Sure, Banchero is a freshman. But he moves away from Dowuona and leaves him alone behind the defense and Dowouna gets a dunk. Not smart. 18:57: Banchero utterly suckers Hellems and blows by...
The 2021 college football season wasn’t exactly a memorable one for first-year head coach Steve Sarkisian. But 2022 might be a lot better on offense after the big transfer the Longhorns just got. On Sunday, Inside Texas reported that Alabama tight end Jahleel Billingsley is joining the Longhorns. The...
