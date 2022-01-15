ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NCAA seeking information about Oregon's relationship with third-party NIL program

By Antwan Staley, Register-Guard
 3 days ago
According to a report by Sportico.com, the University of Oregon has confirmed that the NCAA has sought information about the school and its relationship with a third-party Name, Image and Likeness program.

The third-party NIL program being questioned is Division Street, which provides branding and marketing assistance to Oregon athletes which "elevates their NIL opportunities while allowing them to focus on school and their sport."

Division Street backers include Nike co-founder and Ducks booster Phil Knight, former Nike Vice Presidents Rosemary St. Clair and Rudy Chapa.

"We are aware of the inquiry, and we welcome a look into Division Street and all institutions operating in the NIL space," St. Clair told Sportico. "We are extremely confident that our work to create and monetize elevated marketing programs for Oregon student-athletes falls within the existing guidelines and we will continue to do everything necessary to stay in compliance."

Oregon athletics spokesman Jimmy Stanton said the association has also requested information regarding "our NIL policies and process (and) apps that we use for education and reporting." Stanton added that Oregon is complying with the request.

The NCAA declined to comment, citing confidentiality rules established by its members.

Oregon is the third FBS program whose NIL offerings have drawn criticism. As Sportico reported, the NCAA reviewed team-wide NIL deals for football players at BYU and Miami. As of now, the NCAA has not begun investigations into any of the three schools.

NIL state-based laws went into effect July 1 across the country. Since that point, the line between marketing deals and direct payments continues to get confusing. Schools are not allowed to directly pay players and student-athletes, but they can receive a payment or payments from companies for services.

Contact Register-Guard sportswriter Antwan Staley at astaley@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @antwanstaley.

