Kanye West shades ex Kim Kardashian’s parenting skills in new song Eazy as he raps this ‘ain’t your mama’s house’

By Katherine Schaffstall
The US Sun
 3 days ago
KANYE West shaded ex Kim Kardashian’s parenting skills in his new song Eazy as he seem to make numerous references about his baby mama.

The 44-year-old rapper released the track with The Game on Friday.

Kanye West seemed to shade ex Kim Kardashian's parenting in the new song Eazy Credit: Getty Images - Getty
The former couple share four kids together Credit: Social Media - Refer to Source

Kanye appeared to call out his ex-wife Kim, 41, in his latest song.

In the track, Kanye raps: “I got love for the nannies, but real family is better/The cameras watch the kids, y'all stop takin' the credit.

“Non-custodial dad, I bought the house next door/What you think the point of really bein' rich for?”

Kanye, who recently purchased a house across the street from Kim’s home, continues: "Boujee and unruly, y'all need to do some chores/ Rich a** kids, this ain't yo mama's house.”

He then referenced his decision to buy the new property, adding: “Imma turn the music up ­– wake the neighbors.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum filed for divorce from the musician in February 2021.

The former couple share four kids together: North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two.

TARGETING PETE

Kim isn’t the only person Kanye called out in the new song, as he also targeted his ex’s new boyfriend Pete Davidson, 28.

He rapped at one point: "God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson's a**.”

The diss track was released after Kim and Pete were spotted packing on the PDA during a pizza and ice cream date night this week.

The Sun exclusively reported the pair were caught getting comfortable with each other during a secret date at an L.A. restaurant.

They were spotted holding hands and hugging each other tightly inside Jon & Vinny's Italian restaurant.

A fellow diner told The Sun: “They were there around 8pm (Tuesday) night. Just the two of them. Corner booth.

"Him facing out to the restaurant and her facing just him. They were kissing at their table."

He added: "They were definitely intimate and leaning into each other during the date.”

Following the dinner, the power couple stopped by a local Rite-Aid Pharmacy for some Thrifty brand ice cream.

While the mom of four has moved on with the Saturday Night Live star, Kanye has recently been linked to actress Julia Fox, 31.

YE'S NEW ROMANCE

After meeting on New Year's Eve, Kanye has been treating his new girlfriend to a lavish lifestyle.

The pair went to celeb hot spot Craig's on Monday with former Tampa Bay Buccaneer Antonio Brown, who posted about their evening online.

The trio were celebrating the release of Kanye's new Yeezy Gap commercial that featured his song, Heaven and Hell, from his album Donda.

After dinner, the couple were seen entering the luxury five-star London West Hollywood hotel, where rooms start at around $400 a night and suites can set you back $880.

Kanye and Julia were previously in New York City, where he took her to see Slave Play before enjoying dinner at Carbone - and even took along his own photographer for a sizzling shoot.

Kanye also called out Kim's new boyfriend Pete Davidson in the song Credit: Instagram/@angelinas_ristorante
The rapper recently started dating Julia Fox Credit: Splash
Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021 Credit: @kimkardashian

