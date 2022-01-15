Bucs activate Lavonte David; Leonard Fournette won’t play Sunday

Bucs leading rusher Leonard Fournette hasn't played since injuring his hamstring in a 9-0 home loss to the Saints on Dec. 12. [ MARK LOMOGLIO | Associated Press ]

Less than 24 hours before their playoff opener, the Bucs activated second-leading tackler Lavonte David and reserve tailback Giovani Bernard from injured reserve.

But not leading rusher and third-leading pass catcher Leonard Fournette (hamstring), depriving Tom Brady of a pivotal backfield weapon for Sunday’s 1 p.m. game against the Eagles.

With Ronald Jones (ankle) still out, the Bucs enter the postseason with a potential backfield of Bernard, second-year reserve Ke’Shawn Vaughn, veteran Le’Veon Bell and practice-squad veteran Kenjon Barner, who was elevated Saturday with tight end Codey McElroy. Bernard officially is questionable for Sunday.

To create roster space, the team released reserve cornerback Rashard Robinson, who appeared primarily on special teams in seven contests, and receiver Justin Watson.

Whether David (foot) plays Sunday remains unclear. On Friday, coach Bruce Arians said that of the team’s most prominent injured players, he and Fournette appeared the most questionable to play. David, Fournette and Bernard all began their 21-day practice window earlier in the week, meaning they were eligible to come off IR at any time.

David’s status likely will be evaluated during pregame.

His presence, if healthy, would be enormous against the NFL’s top-ranked rushing offense, and potentially could help lift fellow inside linebacker Devin White out of his late-season funk (10 tackles in the last three games).

Fournette, destined for a 1,000-yard rushing season before injuring his hamstring in the Dec. 12 loss to the Saints, ended the regular season with 1,266 total yards, including 454 yards on 69 receptions.

Bernard, 30, hasn’t played since sustaining hip and knee injuries late in the Week 14 home victory against the Bills. A viable target out of the backfield, he had 23 regular-season catches for 123 yards and three touchdowns in 12 regular-season games.

