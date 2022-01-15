ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bucs activate Lavonte David; Leonard Fournette won’t play Sunday

By Joey Knight
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TK24C_0dmqvcuT00
Bucs leading rusher Leonard Fournette hasn't played since injuring his hamstring in a 9-0 home loss to the Saints on Dec. 12. [ MARK LOMOGLIO | Associated Press ]

Less than 24 hours before their playoff opener, the Bucs activated second-leading tackler Lavonte David and reserve tailback Giovani Bernard from injured reserve.

But not leading rusher and third-leading pass catcher Leonard Fournette (hamstring), depriving Tom Brady of a pivotal backfield weapon for Sunday’s 1 p.m. game against the Eagles.

With Ronald Jones (ankle) still out, the Bucs enter the postseason with a potential backfield of Bernard, second-year reserve Ke’Shawn Vaughn, veteran Le’Veon Bell and practice-squad veteran Kenjon Barner, who was elevated Saturday with tight end Codey McElroy. Bernard officially is questionable for Sunday.

To create roster space, the team released reserve cornerback Rashard Robinson, who appeared primarily on special teams in seven contests, and receiver Justin Watson.

Whether David (foot) plays Sunday remains unclear. On Friday, coach Bruce Arians said that of the team’s most prominent injured players, he and Fournette appeared the most questionable to play. David, Fournette and Bernard all began their 21-day practice window earlier in the week, meaning they were eligible to come off IR at any time.

David’s status likely will be evaluated during pregame.

His presence, if healthy, would be enormous against the NFL’s top-ranked rushing offense, and potentially could help lift fellow inside linebacker Devin White out of his late-season funk (10 tackles in the last three games).

Fournette, destined for a 1,000-yard rushing season before injuring his hamstring in the Dec. 12 loss to the Saints, ended the regular season with 1,266 total yards, including 454 yards on 69 receptions.

Bernard, 30, hasn’t played since sustaining hip and knee injuries late in the Week 14 home victory against the Bills. A viable target out of the backfield, he had 23 regular-season catches for 123 yards and three touchdowns in 12 regular-season games.

• • •

Sign up for the Bucs RedZone newsletter to get updates and analysis on the latest team and NFL news from Bucs beat writer Joey Knight.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

With Playoff Lenny sidelined, Bucs patchwork run game delivers

TAMPA — As postseason nicknames go, neither Wild Card Ke’Shawn nor January Giovani possess the same ring as Playoff Lenny, but both worked splendidly for one damp, dominant afternoon. With every-down back Leonard Fournette still on injured reserve and Ronald Jones out with an injured ankle, second-year backup...
NFL
FanSided

Leonard Fournette news makes Buccaneers game plan clear

Before today, Bruce Arians had said that the activation of running back Leonard Fournette off the injured reserve list would be a game time decision. However, with the emergence of the news that Fournette will now definitely be out on Sunday, the Buccaneers game plan is almost certainly sealed. Not...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles announce five roster moves; No Leonard Fournette for Buccaneers

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced five moves ahead of their wild card playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. An overview:. TE Richard Rodgers was signed from the practice squad to the active roster. G/T Kayode Awosika was elevated from the practice squad as a COVID elevation. WR KeeSean Johnson...
NFL
SportsGrid

Buccaneers’ Leonard Fournette is questionable for the Divisional Round

The Athletic’s Greg Auman reports that head coach Bruce Arians said Leonard Fournette is questionable for the Buccaneers’ divisional round. Fournette hasn’t played since December 19 due to a hamstring injury. He led the team in rushing yards with 812 and contributed eight touchdowns on the ground this season.
NFL
Pewter Report

Bucs HC Arians Describes Injury To RB Fournette

According to NFL on Fox’s Sara Walsh, Bucs running back Leonard Fournette didn’t suffer a major setback this week. Although most expected the Bucs top rusher to return against the Eagles, head coach Bruce Arians explained to Walsh that Fournette wasn’t 100 percent. It’s been clear the team’s desire is for players to be as close to full strength as possible before returning.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Codey Mcelroy
Person
Justin Watson
Person
Kenjon Barner
buccaneers.com

Eagles-Bucs Inactives | Lavonte David, Shaq Barrett Back in Action

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defense is closer to full strength to start the 2021 playoffs as inside linebacker Lavonte David and outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett are both returning to action after sitting out several games to end the regular season. The Buccaneers activated David and running back Giovani Bernard from...
NFL
AllBucs

Buccaneers Activate Lavonte David, Giovani Bernard From I.R.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers activated linebacker Lavonte David and running back Giovani Bernard from the injured reserve on Saturday afternoon, the team announced. The two are expected to play in the Wild Card round against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday after recovering from foot and knee injuries, respectively. To create...
NFL
The Spun

Troy Aikman’s Comment On Tom Brady Is Going Viral

FOX shared a fun graphic of Tom Brady’s appearance changing over the years during the first quarter of Sunday’s Buccaneers vs. Eagles playoff game. Brady has always been a decent looking guy, but like his quarterback play, his appearance seems to be getting better as he ages. The...
NFL
The Spun

Tony Dungy Makes His Opinion On The Cowboys Very Clear

The San Francisco 49ers are a popular upset pick over the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Dallas, the No. 3 seed in the NFC, is set to host No. 6 seed San Francisco at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys are...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bucs#American Football#Eagles#Bell#Bills
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Tony Romo Today

Back in 2016, the Dallas Cowboys stuck with rookie Dak Prescott at quarterback, rather than giving the team back to Tony Romo, who suffered an injury in the preseason. The Cowboys were unable to make a deep playoff run that year, losing to the Packers in the Divisional Round. Dallas is staring at another early postseason exit on Sunday, too.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones absolutely roasted for building stadium that blinds his own players

The Dallas Cowboys’ supposed homecourt advantage worked in the San Francisco 49ers’ favor instead, thanks to the design of the AT&T Stadium. There is no doubt the Cowboys’ home arena is one of the better stadiums in the NFL. But it has a major design flaw: The windows cause a painful glare for players when the sun hits them during late afternoon games. That was the case Sunday when Dak Prescott and co. were playing the 49ers in the Wild Card round of all days.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Dak Prescott Said About The Refs

Dallas Cowboys fans were not happy with the officiating at the end of Sunday night’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The Cowboys lost to the 49ers, 23-17, when Dak Prescott was unable to spike the ball in time with the clock running out. Following the game, Cowboys fans...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
VikingsTerritory

The NFL Is Lying to You about the Whistle in Bengals-Raiders

Second-year phenom quarterback Joe Burrow was rolling toward the sideline in Saturday’s AFC wildcard playoff game, delivering a strike in the endzone to Tyler Boyd for a touchdown. It was a marvelous, seismic play. There was one problem, though. While the ball was in the air, a referee blew...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Troy Aikman Said About Jalen Hurts

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently leading the Philadelphia Eagles, 31-0, in the second half of Sunday afternoon’s Wild Card playoff game. It’s been a great day for Tom Brady and the Buccaneers offense, while it’s been a truly ugly day for Jalen Hurts and his Eagles teammates.
NFL
The Spun

49ers Player Has Brutally Honest Admission On Dak Prescott

A San Francisco 49ers player had a brutally honest admission on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott following Sunday’s game. The Cowboys fell to the 49ers, 23-17, in the Wild Card round of the playoffs on Sunday afternoon at AT&T Stadium. It was a rough game for Dak Prescott and the...
NFL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
54K+
Followers
17K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy