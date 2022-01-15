FBI assisting in hostage situation at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas

CNN — The FBI and Texas Department of Public Safety are assisting a hostage situation at the Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, according to Colleyville Police Sgt Dara Nelson.

A law enforcement official familiar with the investigation told CNN there are believed to be at least four hostages, including a rabbi.

There are no injuries at this time, Nelson said, adding that police have evacuated the area.

“The FBI negotiators are the ones who have contact with the person in the building,” Nelson said. There is “no threat to the general public” at this time, Nelson added.

The hostage situation took place while the congregation was in the middle of its morning service, which was being livestreamed on Facebook, CNN reported.

The livestream appeared to capture part of the incident before it was removed. Law enforcement officials told CNN they reviewed the stream and are using it to gather clues on the incident and the individuals involved.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

“We are currently conducting SWAT operations around the 6100 block of Pleasant Run Rd,” the Colleyville Police Department said. “All residents in the immediate area are being evacuated. Please avoid the area.”

“We ask that you continue to avoid the area. We will continue to provide updates via social media,” the police said.

Congregation Beth Israel is affiliated with the Union for Reform Judaism, whose website indicates the congregation serves 157 membership families, according to CNN.

This is a developing story.

