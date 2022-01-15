ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rensselaer County, NY

The Upside: 11-year-old celebrated birthday by donating winter gear to kids in need

By Stephanie Rivas
 3 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – One local 5th grader asked for something different instead of gifts for her 11th birthday. No wrapping paper was needed; Julia Krisanda just wanted to give back to those in need.

Krisanda goes to Green Meadow Elementary School, and for her birthday party, she asked her parent to coordinate something special. Instead of presents, she wanted her party guests to bring winter gear for children in need during these cold winter months. Some of her friends were surprised by the request.

“There were a few of them that said, what do you want for your birthday and said, I’m going to get you a gift anyway. But I said no, please don’t. I don’t need any more gifts!” Krisanda said.

The week after her birthday party, Julia then brought over 60 items—gloves, scarves, and hats—to Conserns You, an organization that provides food and emergency services to families in Rensselaer County. Krisanda had no plans of sharing her kind deed with News10 ABC, but her grandmother, JoAnne, reached out because she was so proud of her granddaughter’s big heart.

