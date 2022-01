Prince’s estate has been valued at around £114m after earlier estimates caused uproar among the late musician’s family.As reported by the Associated Press and Minnesota Star-Tribune, the “Purple Rain” singer’s estate was previously valued at £59m, which led to protests from the artist’s heirs.Prince died six years ago. His wealth, however, is yet to be distributed because of the ongoing arguments over the value of his estate. The musician also did not leave a will.Following an agreement between the estate’s administrator Comerica Bank & Trust, the Inland Revenue Service and the beneficiaries, the distribution of Prince’s wealth could begin...

